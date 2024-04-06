Next Article

Manchester City down Crystal Palace 4-2 in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:43 pm Apr 06, 202407:43 pm

What's the story Manchester City overcame Crystal Palace 4-2 in the 2023-24 edition of the Premier League on Saturday. A brace from Kevin De Bruyne and goals from Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland helped Pep Guardiola's side claim a massive win. For hosts Palace, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard were the goal scorers. City have risen to second in the standings in the meantime.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

City made 18 attempts with eight shots on target compared to seven attempts and four shots on target from the hosts. The visitors dominated possession (76%) and had a pass accuracy of 91%. City managed 833 passes. City have gone level with league leaders Liverpool in terms of points (70). Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday. City collected their 21st win of the season.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne races to 100 goals for Man City

Making his 253rd Premier League appearance, De Bruyne raced to 67 goals and 108 assists. He assisted Haaland for City's third. In the ongoing season, De Bruyne has three goals and six assists from 11 league matches. Making his 372nd appearance for City in all competitions, De Bruyne owns 100 goals for the club. He is the 3rd Man City player with 100-plus goals.

Haaland

30 goals for Haaland this season in all competitions

Making his 60th Premier League appearance, Haaland owns 55 goals (A13). The ongoing season has Haaland score 19 league goals (A5). Notably, Haaland raced to 30 goals in all competitions for City this season (A6). In his second season at City, the young forward has already raced to 82 goals for the club. He scored a whopping 52 goals last season.

Opta stats

De Bruyne clocks these unique records

Only Cole Palmer (17) and Darwin Nunez (15) have been involved in more goals in all competitions in 2024 (among Premier League players) than De Bruyne (14 - 3 goals, 11 assists). De Bruyne has assisted 17 of Haaland's goals for Manchester City; the most from one Premier League player to another since the start of last season (all competitions).

Information

Rico Lewis scripts history for Man City

As per Opta, having scored against Palace in the reverse fixture in December, Lewis is just the second teenager to score home and away against a specific opponent in a Premier League season for Manchester City after Kelechi Iheanacho vs Swansea in 2015-16.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Mateta scored from Adam Wharton's pass and slotted the ball inside the far corner at Selhurst Park. De Bruyne's curling effort canceled out the lead. Palace's Jordan Ayew struck the crossbar but the hosts were undone in the second half as City stepped up. Lewis scored within two minutes of the second half. De Bruyne teed up Haaland for the third before scoring himself.