Fernandes has reached 50 goals from 154 Premier League appearances (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Bruno Fernandes races to 50 Premier League goals: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:57 pm Apr 07, 202409:57 pm

What's the story Bruno Fernandes has attained a new milestone in Premier League football. The Manchester United midfielder and skipper scored his side's equalizer against Liverpool at Old Trafford to bring up his 50th goal in the competition. Fernandes has reached 50 goals from 154 Premier League appearances. Notably, he also scored against Chelsea on Thursday in stunning 4-3 defeat. We decode the midfielder's stats.

United went 1-0 down in the 23rd minute with Luis Diaz finding the scoresheet. United were poor and failed to deal with a corner. The Reds ended the half strongly against sorry United. Fernandes slotted home after Jarell Quansah played a loose square pass. Fernandes took his shot from just inside the center circle and caught goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who was off his line.

Fernandes owns 50 goals and 39 assists for United in the Premier League since joining the club in January 2020. The former Sporting player owns six goals in the ongoing season (A6). Last season, he clocked eight goals and eight assists. In 2021-22, he managed 10 goals (A6). He shone in the 2020-21 campaign (G18 A12). In 2019-20, he managed eight goals (A7).

Fernandes is now the 12th Manchester United player to net 50-plus Premier League goals. Wayne Rooney is United's leading goal-scorer in the competition (183). Ryan Giggs (108), Paul Scholes (107), Cristiano Ronaldo (103), Ruud van Nistelrooy (95), Andt Cole (93), Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer (91), Marcus Rashford (83), Eric Cantona (64), Anthony Martial (63), and David Beckham (62) are above Fernandes.