Spurs are fifth with 53 points from 27 matches (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham tame 10-man Aston Villa 4-0: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:54 pm Mar 10, 202408:54 pm

What's the story Tottenham Hotspur put pressure on Aston Villa in race for a top four finish in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Spurs scored two quickfire goals in the second half before Aston Villa saw John McGinn get sent off in the 65th minute. Son Heung-min and Timo Werner scored in injury-time. A win for Spurs saw them cut down Villa's lead to two points.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Villa failed to showcase their mettle, managing just the one shot on target from 10 attempts. Spurs had five shots on target from nine attempts. Spurs also dominated possession (70%) and a pass accuracy of 91%. Villa remain fourth after 28 matches on 55 points (W17 D4 L7). Spurs are fifth with 53 points from 27 matches (W16 D5 L6).

Match

An enthralling second half sees Spurs humble Villa

In the first half, both sides failed to create any meaningful chances. Villa had five shots but couldn't hit the target. Early in the second half, Pape Matar Sarr's superb cross saw James Maddison score. Minutes later, Son released Brennan Johnson who added a second. McGinn was sent off for a horrendous tackle. 10-man Villa then succumbed to Son and Werner's goals.

Son

Son races to 117 goals and 60 Premier League assists

Making his 292nd Premier League appearance, Son owns 117 goals. He provided two assists to take his tally to 60. Son now has 20-plus goals involvement (22) this season in the Premier League. He owns 14 goals and eight assists. Son has been involved in 20+ Premier League goals for the 5th time. He is the third Spurs player with 60-plus Premier League assists.

Information

Johnson joins this list for Spurs

Johnson now has 10 goals involvement this season (G4 A6). Former Leicester City ace Maddison scored his 47th Premier League goal, including four this season (A7). Four Spurs players now have 10-plus Premier League goals this season - Son, Richarlison, Maddison, and Johnson.

Information

Werner is showing his worth

Former Chelsea forward Werner made his 63rd Premier League appearance. His goal takes him to a tally of 12 (A11). Since joining Spurs in the January transfer window, Werner has two goals and two assists for Spurs from seven matches.

Records

Unwanted record for Emery

Villa saw their three-match winning run come to an end against Spurs. As per Opta, this was Unai Emery's joint-heaviest home defeat as a manager. Sunday's 4-0 scoreline in charge of Aston Villa saw him equal a 5-1 defeat against Dinamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League in November 2012 for Spartak Moscow.

Do you know?

A unique record for Son

Since the start of 2022, all six instances of a Tottenham player being directly involved in 3+ goals in a Premier League game have been by Son.