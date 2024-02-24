Alex Iwobi scored the last-minute winner for Fulham (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Fulham pip Manchester United 2-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:42 pm Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Fulham edged past Manchester United with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on matchday 26 of the 2023-24 Premier League. A 65th-minute goal from Calvin Bassey handed Fulham the lead before Harry Maguire came up with a late equalizer for the hosts. However, a last-gasp winner from Alex Iwobi sealed the win for the visitors. Here are the key stats.

Fulham break their Manchester United jinx

Manchester United were unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games against Fulham (W13, D3). Before this defeat, United had not lost to the Cottagers in the Premier League since their 3-0 away defeat in December 2009. United had won all four of their league games in February 2024 but unfortunately, they ended the month with a narrow defeat at home.

Omari Forson made his first senior start for Manchester United

In Rasmus Hojlund's absence, Erik ten Hag showed trust in teenage sensation Omari Forson, who made his maiden start for Manchester United against Fulham. The academy graduate has featured in four matches for the Red Devils. This is only his second Premier League appearance. He was used as a substitute in all three of his previous senior team matches.

Calvin Bassey scored his maiden Premier League goal

Nigerian defender Bassey headed home from a Timothy Castagne corner to hand Fulham the lead in a crucial away fixture against Manchester United. It was the defender's maiden Premier League goal and also the first goal for his new club in 20 overall appearances.