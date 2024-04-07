Next Article

Marcus Stoinis slams his fourth IPL fifty for LSG: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:15 pm Apr 07, 202409:15 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored a crucial half-century against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian batted well after the fall of two quick wickets and ended up scoring 58 off 43 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes). This was his eighth IPL fifty and a fourth one in LSG colors. Here are his stats.

Knock

A fine hand from Stoinis

Umesh Yadav struck twice with the new ball as LSG were 18/2 when Stoinis joined KL Rahul (33) in the middle. The duo rescued the Super Giants with a 73-run stand though the scoring rate was on the lower side. Stoinis continued to bat well after Rahul's departure and brought up his maiden fifty of the season. He eventually fell to Darshan Nalkande.

Stats

Here are his stats

With this knock, Stoinis has raced to 1,582 runs across 86 IPL games at 27.28. His strike rate is an impressive 140.62. He now owns 668 runs across 30 matches for LSG, striking at 147.78. As mentioned, four of his eight IPL fifties have come for the Super Giants. He was dismissed in single digits in his previous three outings against GT.

Summary

LSG post a decent total

Riding on Stoinis's contribution, LSG posted 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran made a crucial 32* lower down the order. While pacers Umesh (2/22) and Nalkande (2/21) claimed two wickets apiece, spinners Rashid Khan (1/28) and Noor Ahmad (0/22) dented LSG with economical spells. Though the total is not massive, the Ekana stadium track has a lot for the bowlers.