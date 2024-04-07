Next Article

Gerald Coetzee took four wickets against DC

Gerald Coetzee records his career-best IPL bowling figures: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 08:56 pm Apr 07, 202408:56 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium to claim their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The hosts successfully defended 234/5, now their third-highest IPL team total. DC too managed 205/8, with Tristan Stubbs (71*) playing a blinder for them. Pacer Gerald Coetzee negated Stubbs' scare by taking four wickets after the 15th over. Here are the stats.

Spell

Coetzee shines with 4/34

Coetzee, who started the proceedings for MI, was expensive in his first spell. This phase saw Prithvi Shaw and Abhishek Porel dominate. While Jasprit Bumrah broke DC's momentum in the second half, Coetzee dismissed DC skipper Rishabh Pant. In the final over where MI required 34 runs, the South African seamer uprooted Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, and Jhye Richardson to script DC's win.

Coetzee

Coetzee's maiden IPL four-fer

As mentioned, Coetzee recorded his career-best bowling figures in the IPL. The right-arm seamer now has seven wickets from four games at 22.00. Coetzee, who was on the radar of many franchises, was bought by MI for Rs. 5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. The right-arm pacer was SA's highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (20 wickets 19.80).

Stats

A look at his T20 stats

Last year, Coetzee played for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket. The Super Kings reached the final but lost to MI New York. As of now, Coetzee has taken 67 wickets from 46 matches at an average of 19.35 in T20 cricket. The tally includes an economy rate of 8.32. He owns five four-wicket hauls in the format.