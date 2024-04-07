Next Article

KL Rahul completes 1,000 IPL runs for LSG: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:45 pm Apr 07, 2024

What's the story KL Rahul accomplished a major milestone as he became the first batter to complete 1,000 runs for the Lucknow Super Giants. He reached the feat with his 17th run against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul looked patchy during his stay as he ended up scoring 33 off 31 balls (3 fours). Here are his stats.

Stats

1,000 runs for LSG

LSG debuted in 2022 and appointed Rahul as their captain. The opener made 616 runs at 51.33 in his maiden season with the Super Giants. He could only manage 273 runs at 34.25 last year as he missed the second half due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, Rahul took 28 games to complete 1,000 runs (now 1,016) for LSG at 42.33 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).

Tally

A look at Rahul's overall IPL numbers

Playing his 122nd IPL match, he has raced to 4,289 runs at an average of 46.12. He owns a strike rate of 134.24 and has accumulated 34 fifties and four centuries. With 2,548 runs at 56.62, Rahul is still the highest run-getter for the Punjab Kings. Against GT, he has raced to 109 runs at 27.25. The tally includes a fifty.

Feat

Third-most 50-plus scores as an opener in IPL history

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul owns the third-most 50-plus scores as an opening batter in IPL history. Rahul has 36 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, which also includes four tons. David Warner (60) and Shikhar Dhawan (49) are above Rahul in this regard. Meanwhile, Rahul is closing in on 100 runs against the Titans.

Knock

A patchy outing for Rahul

Batting first, LSG were off to a poor start as Umesh Yadav's early strikes reduced them to 18/2. Rahul then joined forces with Marcus Stoinis as the two added 73 runs for the third wicket. The GT bowlers never allowed Rahul to break free as runs were difficult to come by. He eventually fell to Darshan Nalkande after missing timing a big hit.