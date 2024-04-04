Next Article

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 89 for GT (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings complete massive run-chase against Gujarat Titans

By Rajdeep Saha 11:36 pm Apr 04, 202411:36 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans were beaten by Punjab Kings in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Thursday in Ahmedabad. GT saw skipper Shubman Gill smash a superb 89*-run knock from 48 balls to post a score of 199/4 in 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada managed two wickets for Punjab. In response, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma scored match-winning knocks (200/7).

Match

How did the match pan out?

GT were helped by a series of pivotal partnerships in their score of 199. Gill played a part in each of these stands. Kane Williamson (26), Sai Sudharsan (33) and Rahul Tewatia (23*) played crucial knocks. For Punjab, Rabada and Harshal Patel proved to be expensive. With the bat, PBKS were helped by Shashank, who fought hard with a valiant half-century.

Gill

Gill slams his sixth fifty against Punjab Kings

Gill's knock had six fours and four sixes (SR: 185.42). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus PBKS, Gill has played 12 matches (11 innings) in the IPL. He slammed his sixth fifty against Punjab. Notably, Gill owns 486 runs at 69.42. His strike rate reads 145.50. Gill's highest score is 96 against Punjab.

GT

Gill surpasses 1,500 runs for the Titans

Over the course of his knock, former Kolkata Knight Riders batter Gill, surpassed 1,500 runs for the franchise. Notably, he is the only batter with 1,000-plus runs for the 2022 IPL champions. Gill smashed 483 runs at 34.50 in 2022. His strike rate was 132.33 that season. Gill leveled up and compiled a mammoth 890 runs from 17 matches at 59.33 last season.

Runs

Over 2,950 IPL runs for Gill

Playing his 95th IPL match, Gill has surpassed 2,900 runs in the IPL. He owns 2,954 runs at 38.36. With this knock, Gill also surpassed former IPL ace Brendon McCullum (2,880) in terms of IPL runs. Gill clocked his 19th IPL fifty (100s: 3). In 58 matches for KKR, Gill scored 1,417 runs. For GT, Gill has 1,537 runs at 48.03 (50s: 9).

Rabada

Kagiso Rabada dismisses Wriddhiman Saha for fourth time in IPL

Gujarat openers Gill and Saha added 29 runs before the latter perished for 11. Rabada dismissed Saha for the fourth time in the IPL across five innings. Saha has faced 33 balls bowled by Rabada, scoring 51 runs. His strike rate is 154.54. Rabada's four dismissals mean Saha's average is 12.75. There has been 17 dot balls, five fours and three sixes.

Duo

Key numbers for Sudharsan and Tewatia

Sudharsan made his presence felt with a crucial 19-ball 33. He smashed six fours. The talented southpaw owns 667 runs for the Titans at 44.46. He made his IPL debut for GT in 2022. Tewatia clocked a solid unbeaten 23 from eight balls (SR: 287.50). In 85 IPL matches, Tewatia owns 876 runs at 25.02. For GT, he has 355 runs at 27.30.

Information

Rabada gets to 112 IPL scalps

Rabada managed figures worth 2/44 from four overs. In 73 IPL matches, Rabada has 112 wickets at 20.88. For Punjab, the South African speedster raced to 36 scalps at 21.63.

Information

500 IPL runs for Prabhsimran

PBKS batter Prabhsimran Singh scored a fighting 24-ball 35. He hit five fours and a six (SR: 145.83). In 24 IPL matches, Prabhsimran owns 500-plus runs (527). The previous season, he managed 358 runs for PBKS at 25.57.

Rashid

Rashid Khan completes 50 IPL wickets for GT

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1/40) completed 50 wickets for the Gujarat Titans. He became the first bowler to register the feat (37 matches). Currently, Mohammed Shami (48) and Mohit Sharma (34) are the only other players with over 30 IPL wickets for GT. Rashid averages 22.36 for GT. His economy rate is 7.61. Versus Punjab, Rashid raced to 23 scalps at 14.86.

Duo

Maiden IPL fifty for Shashank as debutant Ashutosh shines

Shashank scored a valiant 29-ball 61* for PBKS (SR: 210.34). He hit six fours and four sixes. Shashank, who made his IPL debut in 2022, slammed his maiden half-century. In 14 matches, he owns 160 runs at 32. His strike rate is 173.91. Ashutosh hit a 17-ball 31 (SR: 182.35). He made his IPL debut and entertained the crowd with a powerful knock.

Information

Unique records for PBKS

This was the second-highest score chased down against GT in the IPL. KKR chased down 205 last season with PBKS now chasing 200. PBKS also registered their sixth chase of 200+ target in the premier competition.