MS Dhoni smashed a 16-ball 37* against Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni stuns DC with vintage hits, scripts these records

By Parth Dhall 12:58 am Apr 01, 202412:58 am

What's the story Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned the clock back with his trademark strokes against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Although the Super Kings lost by 20 runs, Dhoni's 16-ball 37* entertained the crowd. CSK were down to 120/6 while chasing 192, before the Dhoni storm captivated everyone. Dhoni also became the first-ever wicket-keeper to complete 300 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Knock

A blistering knock from Dhoni

CSK were reduced to 7/2 after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. While Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar struck in quick succession. This exposed Dhoni in the middle for the first time this season. And he lived up to the hype by smacking consecutive boundaries. Dhoni struck a 16-ball 37 (4 fours and 3 sixes).

Information

Dhoni winds the clock back

Dhoni's knock evoked memories of his magnificent knock against Pakistan at the same venue in 2005. India faced Pakistan in the 2nd ODI, and Dhoni hammered the Pakistan bowlers by scoring 148(123). It was his maiden ODI century.

Sixes

Over 60 sixes in final over (IPL)

Dhoni once again exhibited his final-over exploits by hammering two maximums. Although victory was out of sight for CSK, the former skipper smashed two sixes and as many fours against Anrich Nortje. As a result, Dhoni completed 60 sixes (61) in the final over in the IPL (303 balls). Notably, Kieron Pollard is next on this list with 33 maximums.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Vintage shots of Dhoni

Runs

7,000 T20 runs as designated wicket-keeper

As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni became the third player to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket as a designated wicket-keeper. He joined Quinton de Kock (8,578) and Jos Buttler (7,721) on this list. Dhoni now has 7,036 runs in this regard and tops the list among Indian players. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (6,962) and Kamran Akmal (6,454) follow the former Indian batter.

Dismissals

First player with 300 T20 dismissals as wicket-keeper

During DC's innings, Dhoni took a meticulous catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. With this, he became the first-ever player to affect 300 dismissals in T20 cricket as a designated wicket-keeper. Dhoni is miles ahead of his rivals Kamran and Dinesh Karthik in this regard. Both Kamran and Karthik have 274 wicket-keeping dismissals in the format.