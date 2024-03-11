Next Article

CSK signed Sameer Rizvi in the IPL 2024 auction

IPL 2024: These uncapped Indian players can steal the show

By Parth Dhall 01:57 am Mar 11, 202401:57 am

What's the story The 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will be underway on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener. The 2023 season saw several youngsters shine forth, with Rinku Singh being the flag-bearer. His final-over heroics made him a household name. We take a look at the five uncapped Indian players who can shine in IPL 2024.

#1

Sameer Rizvi - CSK

Uttar Pradesh's Sameer Rizvi proved his mettle in the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was their highest run-getter and averaged an incredible 69.25. Based on his exploits, CSK bought him for Rs. 8.40 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. He is among the costliest Indian buys (uncapped) in IPL auction history. It remains to be seen if skipper MS Dhoni unearths his spark.

#2

Shubham Dubey - RR

Rajasthan Royals bought uncapped batter Shubham Dubey for Rs. 5.80 crore. Dubey, a left-handed middle-order batter, plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He was at his best in the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Across seven games, the southpaw clobbered 221 runs 73.66. His strike rate read 187.28. Notably, Dubey strikes at over 145 in the shortest format.

#3

Sushant Mishra - GT

Left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra claimed the coveted IPL deal as the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans spent Rs. 2.20 crore for him. Sushant is still new to the T20 setup, having played just four matches. The Jharkhand pacer featured in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sushant owns seven scalps in T20 cricket, a tally that includes a four-fer. He averages 21.42 in the format.

#4

Robin Minz - GT

GT signed Jharkhand's Robin Minz for a hefty price of Rs. 3.60 crore. The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand was on GT's radar. Minz, who impressed the scouts with his hitting ability, hasn't yet represented the Jharkhand senior side. Earlier this month, it was reported that Robin met with a minor accident while driving his bike. He played the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final.

#5

Other Indian uncapped players to watch out for

Indian seamer Kartik Tyagi, who has made waves in the IPL, will ply his trade for GT this time. The Titans also bought uncapped Indian batter Shahrukh Khan for a whopping Rs. 7.40 crore. The big hitter would want to prove his worth. Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who made his IPL debut last season, bagged the joint second-most wickets in SMAT 2023/24.