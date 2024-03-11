Next Article

La Liga 2023-24 leaders Real Madrid capped off a solid 4-0 win over Celta Vigo (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

La Liga leaders Real Madrid thrash Celta Vigo 4-0: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:24 am Mar 11, 202401:24 am

What's the story La Liga 2023-24 leaders Real Madrid capped off a solid 4-0 win over Celta Vigo on matchday 28. Vinicius Junior handed Real Madrid the lead in the 21st minute. Celta Vigo then conceded three goals late on. Own goals from Vicente Guaita (79') and Carlos Dominguez (88') handed Real the impetus before Arda Guler made it 4-0 in the 94th minute. Here's more.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Real clocked 24 attempts with 13 shots on target. Celta Vigo had just the one shot on target from 11 attempts. Real dominated possession (64%) and had a 92% pass accuracy. After 28 matches, Los Blancos have 69 points (W21 D6 L1). Real are seven points ahead of Girona. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are 17th with 24 points.

Vinicius

75 goals for Vinicius in Real Madrid colors

As per Opta, since the start of the 2021-22 season, no other La Liga player has been involved in more goals than Vinicius in all competitions. He is the only one to have surpassed the hundred in this period (102 - G61 A41). In 252 matches for Real, Vinicius has raced to 75 goals in all competitions, including 44 in La Liga.

Information

10-plus league goals for the 3rd successive season

Vinicius has 10 league goals this season (A4). He scored 17 and 10 leagues goals across the last two campaigns to reach double digits for the 3rd successive time. He is the second Real Madrid player with 10-plus league goals this season after Jude Bellingham.

Records

Unique records for Guaita and Guler

Guaita made 11 saves against Real. It's his best tally in La Liga and the first match in the competition in which he scored an own goal (195 games). Real's Guler became the youngest Turkish player to score in a match in La Liga history (19 years and 14 days) and the sixth youngest to do so for Real in the competition (21st century).

Real

How did the match pan out?

Vinicius pounced on the ball after after Antonio Rudiger's bullet header from a corner saw Guaita save but he couldn't steer it away from danger. Rudiger's another header from a corner rattled the post and it struck Guaita on the back to get in. Dominguez scored an own goal next from Vinicius' teasing cross. Lastly, Guler scored from Dani Ceballos' through ball.