Next Article

Richa Ghosh smashed a 29-ball 51 (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Richa Ghosh's incredible knock against DC goes in vain: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:48 am Mar 11, 202412:48 am

What's the story Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played an incredible knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter in Delhi. She nearly helped the Royal Challengers snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Ghosh smashed 51(29) as RCB lost by one run, chasing 182. She was run-out on the match's final ball. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Ghosh falls short in the final over

Ghosh and Sophie Devine helped RCB regain momentum after they were reduced to 93/3. Ghosh continued to attack despite losing Devine. She held her nerves as RCB required 17 runs off the last over. She smacked two sixes, bringing the equation down to two off one ball. However, Ghosh fell short while completing the run. She smashed a 29-ball 51 (4 fours, 3 sixes).

Career

Second WPL fifty for Ghosh

Ghosh now has two half-century in the WPL. She was bought by RCB for Rs. 1.90 crore in the inaugural WPL auction. Her only other half-century in the tournament came earlier this season. She scored 62 against UP Warriorz. With this knock, Ghosh got past 300 runs in the cash-rich league. She has a strike rate of over 150 this season.

Summary

A look at match summary

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning got off DC to a flier (54/0) after they elected to bat. Rodrigues and Capsey took over after the duo departed. They added 97 runs, taking DC past 150. Patil's four-fer restricted DC to 181/5 thereafter. RCB lost skipper Smriti Mandhana early, but Molineux and Perry powered them past 80. Ghosh turned the tide, but RCB fell short.