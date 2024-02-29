Next Article

Delhi Capitals Women won by 25 runs (Image source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024, DC hand RCB their first defeat: Key stats

11:05 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals sealed their second successive win in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. The Capitals successfully defended 194, restricting the hosts to 169/9. An incredible innings from RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana went in vain. Earlier, Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey fueled DC's innings with power-packed knocks. Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets for the Capitals.

Match

A look at the match summary

DC lost Meg Lanning early after losing the toss. Shafali and Alice Capsey steadied the ship with an 82-run stand. Jemimah Rodrigues departed without scoring, while Marizanne Kapp (32) and Jess Jonassen (36*) powered DC to 194/5. The RCB innings saw a 77-run stand between openers Mandhana and Sophie Devine. Mandhana led from the front, however, RCB slumped from 150/3 to 169/9.

Shafali

A quickfire 50 from Shafali

Shafali was watchful after losing DC skipper Lanning in the fifth over. The Capitals had a steady start, but Shafali and Alice Capsey leveled up following the Powerplay. Shafali slammed 50 off 31 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. She clubbed two consecutive maximums in the 12th over to bring up her half-century.

Stats

Successive WPL half-centuries for Shafali

This was Shafali's second successive half-century of WPL 2024. She smashed an unbeaten 64 in the previous encounter against UP Warriorz. The Capitals comfortably chased down 121 in 14.3 overs, with Shafali and Lanning sharing a century stand. In 12 WPL games, Shafali has raced past 350 runs at an average of over 35. The one against RCB was her fourth WPL half-century.

Information

DC's highest total of WPL 2024

DC registered their highest total of WPL 2024. The previous encounter saw them chase down 124 against UP Warriorz, while the Capitals lost the tournament opener to Mumbai Indians, who chased down 172.

Mandhana

Mandhana leads from the front

Mandhana, who fared poorly with the bat in WPL 2023, played her best knock in Bengaluru. The left-handed batter was the lone warrior for RCB in the first half. She smashed 74 off 43 balls, a knock that included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Mandhana kept on scoring boundaries by chipping the ball over the in-field. She recorded her maiden half-century in the WPL.

Jonassen

Three wickets for Jonassen

Aussie spinner Jess Jonassen was the pick of DC's bowlers in the match. She snapped up three wickets for 21 runs in four overs. She dismissed Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, and Asha Sobhana, all in the match's final over. Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy took two wickets apiece. Notably, Jonassen also smashed an unbeaten 36(16), a hand laced with 2 fours and 3 sixes.