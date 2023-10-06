JioMart ropes in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

By Rishabh Raj 01:59 pm Oct 06, 202301:59 pm

Reliance Retail has announced that they have appointed former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador of JioMart. Dhoni shared his enthusiasm for joining JioMart and supporting India's digital retail revolution. He also applauded the JioUtsav campaign by JioMart, which celebrates the diverse culture, people, and festivals of India. As a homegrown brand, JioMart aims to empower local businesses and offer a smooth shopping experience for millions of Indians.

The e-commerce platform is also launching its JioUtsav campaign on October 8, just before India's festive season. In this campaign, Dhoni will appear in a 45-second video celebrating the festive spirit and capturing moments he might have missed, according to the company. "The JioUtsav campaign emphasizes on the inference that Dhoni has given the nation several occasions to celebrate but has missed being a part of them," JioMart said in a release.

A tribute to India's celebrations and people

Dhoni expressed that the JioUtsav campaign pays tribute to India's celebrations and its people. "India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart's JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians," Dhoni said.

We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni: JioMart CEO

"We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart," Sandeep Varganti, CEO of JioMart, said. CEO Varganti notes that 60% of JioMart's sales come from non-metro areas. This year, the retail giant plans to maintain its cross-category approach and continue to grow as a one-stop shopping destination offering products across segments, similar to the previous year.