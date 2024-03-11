Next Article

CSK won their fifth IPL title in 2023

By Parth Dhall 04:19 pm Mar 11, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season would be upon us in less than two weeks. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers in what would be a high-octane opener. The Yellow Army would be aiming to break a tie with Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL titles (five). Several other teams are in the fray to claim the silverware this time.

CSK

Will CSK add a sixth title?

CSK have strengthened their squad with some brilliant buys in the auction. They broke the bank for Daryl Mitchell before getting Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur. CSK's spin arsenal remains beefed up, as they have Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin, Moeen Ali, and Maheesh Theekshana in the ranks. Moreover, a fitter MS Dhoni has recovered from his knee injury and is raring to go.

KKR

Gambhir's return could bolster KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last IPL title in 2014, under Gautam Gambhir. A decade later, the former Lucknow Super Giants mentor returns to KKR, albiet in a different role. Gambhir, a shrewd tactician, will mentor the Knights this season. Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy bolster their line-up. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz form their foreign core.

SRH

Can Pat Cummins change SRH's fate?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Aiden Markram, finished 10th in IPL 2023. Pat Cummins has now replaced Markram as their new leader. Cummins, Australia's World Cup-winning captain, can single-handedly turn the tide. SRH have further roped in match-winners in the form of Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Jaydev Usnadkat. They also have Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Markram, Marco Jansen, and Glenn Phillips in the roster.

MI

MI gets back Hardik Pandya's services

Mumbai Indians won the last of their five titles in 2020. They lost the Qualifier 2 in 2023. In December, MI made a bizarre move by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new skipper. He replaced Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five titles. Hardik was earlier traded from Gujarat Titans. It remains to be seen if he can bring back MI's golden days.

Information

MI's star-studded line-up

MI have a star-studded line-up in the form of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma. The five-time champions have further added Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, and Mohammad Nabi to strengthen their squad.