IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of PBKS's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:50 am Feb 09, 202409:50 am

What's the story Punjab Kings will have a point to prove heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS finished in eighth position last season and will be desperate to turn things around this time. They made some interesting signings during the auction, securing Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw, and Chris Woakes. Here we decode their spin attack ahead of IPL 2024.

Composition of PBKS's spin attack

While leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has served PBKS well in recent times, the franchise doesn't have any other potent spinners on the roster. PBKS will have to rely on left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, who has been massively inconsistent. They have also added the uncapped duo of Tanay Thyagarajan (left-arm spinner) and Prince Choudhary (leg-spinner). All-rounder Sikandar Raza's off-spin can be handy.

Chahar would lead PBKS's spin attack

While Chahar overall owns 65 IPL wickets at 28.64, 22 of them have come for PBKS at a poor average of 33.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, 49 of his scalps have come in the middle overs (7-15) at 30. He has five and 11 wickets in the powerplay and death overs (16-20), respectively. Overall, the young leggie boasts 120 T20 wickets at 24.81.

Harpreet Brar has poor returns

All of Harpreet's 18 IPL wickets have while playing for PBKS. He averages 32.88 in the competition. 16 of his wickets have come in the middle overs at 24.43. Overall, he has 65 IPL scalps at 23.72. Meanwhile, Raza owns three IPL wickets at 39.66. He has overall scalped 124 wickets in the format at 26.43.

How Thyagarajan and Choudhary have fared?

Tanay, who is an all-rounder, owns just 16 T20 wickets at 37.81. His economy rate of 6.11 is impressive. As per ESPNcricinfo, Prince is yet to play a match at the professional level. His first breakthrough came in 2015 when he donned the U-14 jersey for Delhi. He also represented Delhi at the U-19, U-23, and U-25 levels.