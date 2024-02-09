Lance Morris has made the way for Neser (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia name squad for NZ Tests, Michael Neser returns

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:15 am Feb 09, 202409:15 am

What's the story Australia have named their 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match away Test series against New Zealand, starting on February 29. The uncapped Lance Morris will miss the bus due to a side strain. Bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has hence returned despite a lackluster recent form. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw has retained his spot as the reserve batter. Here are further details.

Australia's Test squad vs New Zealand

Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Can Neser add to his two Test caps?

Neser has been around the Australian Test team in recent times and was also a part of their ICC World Test Championship final squad last year. He has taken seven wickets at 16.71 in two Tests so far. His Sheffield Shield numbers have been poor this season as he has scalped just nine wickets at 50.33. However, the selection committee has backed him.

Here is what George Bailey said

"It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect," national selector George Bailey said. Notably, Morris picked up a side strain during the recently concluded third ODI against West Indies in Canberra. Scott Boland is the other back-up bowler in the squad.

Australia have a settled XI

Australia's playing XI is expected to be the same which suffered a shocking defeat against West Indies in Brisbane last month. Hence, opener Steve Smith and number-four batter Cameron Green would get at least two more Tests to settle in their new roles. However, the Aussies do not have direct back-ups for wicket-keeper Alex Carey and off-spinner Nathan Lyon.