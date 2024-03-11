Next Article

This was his second successive PSL ton

Usman Khan scripts history with third PSL century: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:35 pm Mar 11, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan shattered a host of records with a breathtaking century in match number 27 of the Pakistan Super League 2024 season on Sunday. With the help of 15 fours and three maximums, he scored exactly 100* off 50 balls. This was his second successive ton and the third of his PSL career. Here are his stats.

Another fiery knock from Usman's blade

Usman arrived to bat in the fifth over with the scorecard reading 44/1. The wicketkeeper-batter capitalized on the fine start as he attacked the bowlers from the outset. While he added 86 runs with Johnson Charles (42), Usman was involved in another half-century stand with Iftikhar Ahmed (13). Usman returned unbeaten as the Sultans posted 228/4 while batting first.

Joint-most tons in PSL history

This was Usman's third PSL hundred as he joined Kamran Akmal as the batter with the joint-most PSL centuries. While Usman became the first batter with successive PSL tons, no other batter has slammed multiple tons in an edition of the competition. Meanwhile, Jason Roy, Sharjeel Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are the other batters with multiple PSL tons, two apiece.

Third successive 90-plus score

Meanwhile, this was Usman's third successive 90-plus score in the ongoing event. While he slammed an unbeaten 106 versus Karachi Kings in his preceding outing, the right-handed batter hit a sensational 96-run knock versus the Lahore Qalandars. Having played four games, he has raced to 316 runs in the ongoing season at 158. His strike rate reads 184.79.

A look at his PSL numbers

Overall, Usman has raced to 633 runs in 14 PSL games at an average and strike rate of 52.75 and 167.46, respectively. The tally includes two fifties besides three tons. Meanwhile, in 33 T20 games, Usman has raced to 1,093 runs at 37.68. He clobbered his fourth century and also owns three fifties. He owns a strike rate of 148.7.

Usman owns the fastest century in PSL

Usman holds the record for the fastest century in the PSL. He attained the feat against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 season. Usman clocked a 36-ball century before finishing on 120 from 56 deliveries. He owned a strike rate of 279.06.

A look at the match summary

Usman's fiery ton powered Multan to 228/4 while batting first in Rawalpindi. However, his efforts went in vain as Islamabad chased down the target on the last ball (232/7). While Colin Munro made a fiery 84 while opening the batting, skipper Shadab Khan also hammered a fiery fifty (54). However, it was Imad Wasim's unbeaten 13-ball 30 that steered Islamabad home.