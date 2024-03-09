Next Article

This was Henry's third Test fifer and the second of the series (Source: X/@ICC)

Matt Henry rattles Australia with Test seven-fer, joins elite list

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 am Mar 09, 202409:47 am

What's the story New Zealand pacer Matt Henry claimed a brilliant seven-wicket haul as Australia were folded for 256 in their first innings of the ongoing second and final Test in Christchurch. He breathed fire with the ball throughout the innings and claimed figures worth 7/67 in 23 overs. This was the second occasion of Henry taking seven wickets in a Test innings. Here are his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Henry

Henry dismissed opener Usman Khawaja (16) cheaply to open his account. He also did not let Cameron Green (25) and Travis Head (21) convert their starts. Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (20) was his first victim on Day 3. While he also dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a duck, lower-order batters Mitchell Starc (28) and Pat Cummins (23) were his final two victims.

Stats

Third fifer for Henry

This was Henry's third Test fifer and the second of the series as he claimed 5/70 in the opener. Playing his 25th Test, the pacer has raced to 93 wickets at 32.09. He now boasts 19 Test scalps against Australia at 32.26. His maiden fifer and best figures came against SA in 2022 (7/23). At home, he has claimed 65 Test wickets at 25.36.

Milestone

Second-best figures for a NZ bowler versus Australia

Henry's 7/67 are now the second-best innings figures for a NZ bowler against Australia in Tests. He is only behind the legendary Richard Hadlee, who claimed 9/52 in the 1985 Brisbane Test. Daniel Vettori and Danny Morrison are the only other Kiwi bowlers to claim at least seven wickets in an innings against the Aussies.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

NZ, who lost the opening Test, were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark. Josh Hazlewood starred with a five-wicket haul. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne starred with a 90-run knock. The visitors hence earned a hefty 94-run lead in the first innings.