By Gaurav Tripathi 08:43 am Mar 07, 202408:43 am

What's the story Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is set to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the upcoming 2024 season, as per ESPNcricinfo. The report also suggests that the 38-year-old could soon take a call on his international future as well. Notably, Karthik will serve Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming tournament, starting on March 22. Here are further details.

Stats

A look at Karthik's IPL career in numbers

Karthik (242) is the third-most capped player in the cash-rich league, with MS Dhoni (250) and Rohit Sharma (243) occupying the top two spots. He has amassed 4,516 runs at 25.8 while striking at 132.71. He has pummeled 20 fifties. Also, Karthik has bagged 133 catches and affected 36 stumpings. He has seven Player of the Match awards to show.