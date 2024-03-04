Next Article

Baba Indrajith scored the second-most runs for TN in Ranji Trophy 2023/24

Ranji Trophy: Baba Indrajith slams counter-attacking 70 for Tamil Nadu

What's the story Baba Indrajith was the lone warrior for Tamil Nadu in the second innings of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai. He smashed a counter-attacking half-century as the visitors were bowled out for 162 on Day 3. The star batter hammered his 27th half-century in First-Class cricket as Tamil Nadu lost by an innings and 70 runs. Here are the key stats.

Indrajith slams his 27th FC half-century

In the second innings, Indrajith came to the middle after Tamil Nadu were reduced to 6/2. By the 10-run mark, Washington Sundar also departed. Indrajith then added 73 runs with Pradosh Paul and took TN past 100 with Vijay Shankar. However, Mohit Avasthi outfoxed Indrajith as the latter departed for 70 off 105 balls (9 fours). Indrajith slammed his 27th FC half-century.

A look at match summary

Tamil Nadu perished for 146, electing to bat first. A concerted bowling performance from Mumbai did the trick. Mumbai faced a similar batting collapse, but Shardul Thakur's incredible ton rescued them. An unbeaten 89 from Tanush Kotian powered them to 378. TN skipper Sai Kishore took six wickets. TN survived 51.5 overs in the second innings, managing 162. Indrajith's 70 went in vain.

Second-most runs for TN in 2023/24 Ranji Trophy

Indrajith finished as Tamil Nadu's second-highest run-scorer of Ranji Trophy 2023/24. He compiled 767 runs from nine matches at an average of 69.72. The tally includes two tons and four half-centuries. N Jagadeesan was the only TN batter with over 800 runs in the season.

Indrajith performed well last season as well

Indrajith was pretty decent in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign as he amassed 505 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 50.5. He hammered a solitary century along with three fifties. Despite his heroics, he was the fourth-highest run-getter for Tamil Nadu. He was behind Pradosh Ranjan Paul (631), Sai Sudharsan (572), and Jagadeesan (534) in terms of runs last season.

Over 5,000 runs in FC cricket

Indrajith scored a watchful 187 against Punjab earlier in the tournament. Courtesy of this knock, Indrajith raced to 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Before the start of the match, he needed 70 runs to complete the milestone. Indrajith now has 5,278 runs in 75 First-Class matches at an incredible average of 53.85. The tally includes 16 centuries.