India are 3-1 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

India vs England, 5th Test: Ben Stokes elects to bat

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:22 am Mar 07, 202409:22 am

What's the story India and England are up against each other in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma's men have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. Notably, the hosts lost the opening match before making a sound comeback. The Brits, however, aim to finish on a high. Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Details

Pitch report and weather conditions

Pacers are likely to get help from the surface with pace and bounce on offer. A hint of movement could play a part. Batters need to spend time looking to settle onto the crease. Runs scoring thereafter should become easier. Reports suggest there is a possibility of rain on Day 1 itself. One expects chilly conditions and bowling first will be ideal here.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

India and England have featured in 135 Tests. The Three Lions have the advantage with 51 victories in comparison to India's 34 triumphs. 50 matches have ended in a draw. England lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. England have won 15 out of 68 Tests in India (25 defeats).

Record

India's Test record at this venue

India have a great record in Dharamsala as they won the only Test match hosted by the venue against Australia in March 2017. The hosts registered an eight-wicket victory over the Kangaroos. India have won four out of five ODIs here. The only defeat was their last ODI against England in 2013. They have also won two out of three T20Is in Dharamsala.

100 Tests

Bairstow and Ashwin join the 100-Test club

Jonny Bairstow is making his 100th Test appearance. The dasher enters the contest with a total of 5,974 Test runs at an average of 36.42. Premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also featuring in his 100th Test. So far, Ashwin owns 507 scalps in the format at 23.91. He picked up his 35th five-wicket haul in the previous match.

Milestones

Key milestones on offer

James Anderson (698) is in line to become the third bowler in Test history to complete 700 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal requires just 29 runs in his next two innings to displace Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs. Shubman Gill is closing in on 1,500 runs. He needs 118 more. Bairstow (5,974) can complete 6,000 runs in his 100th Test.

Changes

Padikkal makes his Test debut

Mark Wood has returned to England's playing XI for the fifth and final Test. Wood has replaced fellow pacer Ollie Robinson. There is no other change in the England XI. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal has received his maiden Test cap as Rajat Patidar makes way for him. Jasprit Bumrah is also back in the Indian XI as Akash Deep misses out.

XIs

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson.