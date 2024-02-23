Adam Zampa changed the game for Australia in the second T20I (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2nd T20I: Adam Zampa delivers match-winning 4/34 versus New Zealand

What's the story Australia's star spinner Adam Zampa delivered a match-winning performance against New Zealand in the second T20I. He ran through the NZ middle order and finished with figures of 4/34 in his four overs. The leg-spinner's exceptional bowling saw the hosts crumble under pressure as they were bowled out for 102 in an attempt to chase down 175. Here we decode his stats.

Spell

A sensational bowling display from Zampa

Zampa was introduced when NZ were already four down and were consolidating with Glenn Phillips and Josh Clarkson. The leggie made a massive impact in the 12th over by removing Clarkson and Adam Milne in consecutive deliveries. In his next over, he scalped the well-settled Phillips. Eventually, he picked up the wicket of Trent Boult to completely dismantle the hosts.

Record

Highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is

Zampa is Australia's most successful bowler in T20I cricket with 91 wickets from 79 matches. No other Aussie bowler has touched the 90-wicket mark in this format. Mitchell Starc, with 74 scalps, is the closest to Zampa, while Josh Hazlewood, with 61 wickets, and Pat Cummins, with 57 T20I scalps, are the only other Australian bowlers with 50-plus T20I wickets.

Wickets

Decoding his wickets at home, away, and neutral venues

Zampa returned with 35 wickets from 28 home T20Is at an average of 20.82. He has maintained an economy of 7.14. In 38 away (home of opposition) T20Is, he has scalped 36 wickets at 28.88. His 4/34 against NZ is now his best T20I figures in an away game. Zampa has claimed 20 wickets in 13 neutral matches at 14.65 (5w: 1).

Career

A look at his T20I numbers

The 31-year-old leggie made his T20I debut for Australia in 2016 and has since been a mainstay for the Kangaroos. Zampa has claimed 91 wickets in 79 T20Is at 22.65. His best T20I figures of 5/19 came against Bangladesh. The leggie has returned with 11 scalps from 11 T20Is against NZ. Zampa owns 298 wickets in 255 T20 matches at 22.91.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Australia managed a competitive total of 174 courtesy of Travis Head's 22-ball 45 and contributions from Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins. Lockie Ferguson starred for NZ with 4/12. In reply, NZ never got going as they were three down in the powerplay overs. Phillips hammered a 42-run knock, but the hosts were bundled out for 102. Zampa returned with 4/34.