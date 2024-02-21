Marsh scored an unbeaten half-century

Australia beat NZ in high-scoring 1st T20I; Marsh, David shine

What's the story Australia have beaten New Zealand by six wickets in the opening T20I in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a high-scoring affair as the Aussies chased down 216 on the final delivery. While Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 72, it was Tim David's 31*-run cameo that powered the Aussies over the line.

NZ innings

NZ post a strong total

While Devon Conway scored 63 runs, Rachin Ravindra made 68. They added 113 runs. Opener Finn Allen also contributed with a fiery 32. Glenn Phillips (19*) and Mark Chapman (18*) chipped in with unbeaten cameos as NZ posted 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The Aussie bowlers had a tough day as Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins claimed one wicket apiece.

Australia's chase

How did Australia's chase pan out?

Australia were off to a decent start as both openers Travis Head (24) and David Warner (32) got starts. However, they threw it away. Skipper Marsh was involved in a brief partnership with Glenn Maxwell (25) before adding 61 runs with Josh Inglis (20). He and David added 44 runs in the last three overs. Notably, David scored a boundary off the final ball.

Conway

Third fifty against Australia for Conway

Conway paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring 63 off 46 balls. This was his third fifty against Australia as he has raced to 347 runs against them at 69.40. Conway smoked his eighth T20I fifty at home as he now owns 880 T20I runs in NZ at 51.76. Overall, the southpaw has raced to 1,338 T20I runs at 39.35 (50s: 10).

Ravindra

Maiden fifty for Ravindra

Ravindra smoked a brilliant 68 off 35 balls. Notably, the southpaw was a bit reluctant early on as he managed just 14 runs off his first 16 deliveries. However, he picked up the pace thereafter. This was Ravindra's maiden T20I fifty as he has now raced to 214 runs across 20 games at 16.46. His strike rate reads 133.75.

Chapman

1,000 T20I runs in NZ colors for Chapman

Champman scored 18 off 13 balls and returned unbeaten. En route, Chapman became the 11th batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs for NZ (1,007). The 29-year-old maintains an average of 31.46 from 49 matches. Overall, Chapman has amassed 1,399 T20I runs at 28.55. He returned with 392 runs for Hong Kong from 19 T20Is.

Marsh

Third fifty as captain for Marsh

Marsh, who scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls, now owns three T20I fifties as captain. He has raced to 320 runs while leading the team at 80. Overall, he has raced to 1,406 T20I runs, averaging 34.29. His strike rate is 135.58. This was his ninth T20I fifty. Against NZ, he now owns 256 runs across nine T20Is, averaging 42.66 (50s: 2).

Ferguson

50 T20I scalps for Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson bowled with great discipline as he finished with 1/23 in four overs. With his only wicket, the pacer became the second-fastest NZ bowler to claim 50 T20I scalps, accomplishing the feat in 37 games. Overall, he became the seventh Kiwi player to get the mark. He averages a brilliant 20.10 in T20I. Ferguson owns two wickets in as many T20Is against Australia.

David

A stunning cameo from David

With three sixes and two fours, David smoked an unbeaten 31 off just 10 balls. He smoked 6,2, and 4 off the final three balls to take his side over the line. Notably, the veteran Tim Southee bowled the final over. While David has now raced to 1,037 runs at a strike rate of 165.39, he has smoked 497 runs for Australia (SR: 174.18).

Information

Third-highest successful chase for Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia scripted their third-highest successful chase in T20Is. Earlier, they chased down 223 versus India last year and 244 against none other than NZ in 2018. They crossed the 200-run mark in a successful chase for the fifth time in T20Is.