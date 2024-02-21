Babar has scored the most runs in PSL history.

Babar Azam becomes fastest batter to accomplish 10,000 T20 runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:47 pm Feb 21, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Pakistan's batting great Babar Azam has shattered yet another record as he has become the fastest batter to accomplish 10,000 T20 runs. The Peshawar Zalmi batter reached the milestone with his sixth run in Match 6 of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Karachi Kings. His preceding outing saw him become the first batter to accomplish 3,000 PSL runs. Here are his stats.

Milestone

Babar goes past Gayle

As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar took 271 innings of 281 matches to accomplish 10,000 runs in the format. He went past former West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who took 285 innings to reach the landmark. Babar's average and strike rate in the format are over 43 and 128, respectively. The tally includes 10 tons and 83 fifties with 122 being his best score.

Stats

Second Pakistan batter to reach the mark

Notably, Babar has become just the second Pakistan player to complete 10,000 T20 runs as he has joined veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik (13,106). Overall, the former became the 13th batter to get the mark. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar's average of 43-plus is the best among batters with at least 1,000 T20 runs. Babar's tally of 10 T20 tons is only second to Gayle (22).

PSL

3,000 runs in PSL

As mentioned, Babar in his preceding outing went past 3,000 PSL runs. N other batter even owns 2,500 runs. His average of 44-plus is the best among batters with at least 300 PSL runs (SR: 125.49). Babar's tally of 30 50-plus scores is also the most for any batter (100: 1). For Peshawar Zalmi, he has raced past 600 runs, averaging 53-plus.

Karachi Kings

Most runs for Karachi Kings

Babar served Karachi Kings from 2017 to 2022. With 2,398 runs in 66 matches at 43.6, Babar is still the franchise's highest run-scorer. The tally includes 23 fifties. Imad Wasim (1,086) is the only other batter with 1,000-plus runs for the franchise. Babar also played a couple of games for Islamabad United in the 2016 season, managing just 15 runs.

T20Is

Third-most runs in T20Is

Coming to T20I cricket, the veteran batter has raced to 3,698 runs in 109 matches at an average of 41.55. Babar has smashed three centuries and 33 fifties in this format. He has also maintained a strike rate of 129.12. Babar is the third-highest run-getter in the format, only behind the Indian duo of Virat Kohli (4,037) and Rohit Sharma (3,974).