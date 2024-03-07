Next Article

Ravichandran Ashwin features in his 100th Test: Interesting stats

By Parth Dhall 09:10 am Mar 07, 202409:10 am

What's the story Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues his record-breaking spree in Test cricket. He has become only the second Indian off-spinner (specialist) to feature in 100 Test matches. The fifth and final Test against England at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, marked Ashwin's milestone Test. It is worth noting that Ashwin has the second-most wickets by a player at the time of their 100th Test.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Playing as many as 100 Tests is no mean feat! Only three specialist Indian spinners, including Ashwin, have managed to unlock this achievement in the ultimate format. Ashwin joins Anil Kumble (132) and Harbhajan Singh (103) as the only three Indian spinners with 100 Test appearances. Ashwin has been the nucleus of India's spin attack in Test cricket for over a decade.

Career

A career spanning over a decade

Ashwin made his Test debut in the 2011 India-West Indies series. He featured in the opener in Delhi and claimed nine wickets in a winning cause. Cut to 2024, Ashwin is now India's most successful off-spinner in Test cricket. In 2021, he surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become India's highest Test wicket-taker among off-spinners. Ashwin now has 507 wickets at 23.91 in the format.

Wickets

Only behind legend Muralidaran

Ashwin is one of only two bowlers to have taken over 500 wickets at the time of their 100th Test. Sri Lanka legend Muthiah Muralidaran entered the 500-wicket club in his 87th Test, in 2004. Earlier this year, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to 500 Test wickets, achieving this in his 98th Test. Kumble (105) follows Ashwin on this list.

India

Most successful bowler in India

As many as 354 of Ashwin's 507 Test wickets have come at home, making him the most successful bowler in India. In Ranchi, Ashwin surpassed Kumble to attain this feat. The latter, in his illustrious career, took 350 Test wickets in India at 24.88. Overall, Ashwin is only behind Muralidaran (493), James Anderson (434), and Stuart Broad (398) in terms of home Test wickets.

Fifers

Joint-most Test fifers for India

In Ranchi, Ashwin recorded his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, the joint-most for India in the format. Kumble also registered 35 fifers in 132 matches. The Indian duo is now only behind Muralidaran (67 in 133 Tests), Australia's Shane Warne (37 in 145 Tests), and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36 in 86 Tests) on this elite list.

Information

Second-most Test fifers at home

As many as 27 of Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in Tests have come at home. With his exploits in Ranchi, he has surpassed Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath to hold the second-most fifers in this regard. Ashwin is only behind Muralidaran (45).

Records

Other notable Test records of Ashwin

In addition to taking over 500 wickets, Ashwin has also scored 3,309 runs with the bat, including five tons. He is the only Indian with the double of 500 wickets and 3,000 runs in the format. Ashwin has over 100 Test wickets against both England and Australia. He has won the most Player-of-the-Series awards by an Indian in Test cricket (10).