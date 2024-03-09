Next Article

Henry took seven wickets in Australia's first innings (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Henry, Latham, Williamson lead NZ's fightback against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:40 am Mar 09, 202411:40 am

What's the story New Zealand have made a solid comeback against Australia in the ongoing second and final Test in Christchurch. They folded the visitors for 256 on Day 2, having managed just 162 while batting first on Day 1. Though the Aussies earned a 94-run first innings lead, NZ, in their second outing, finished the second day at 134/2. Here is the Day 2 report.

Summary

Summary of Australia's innings

Australia resumed the second day at 124/4. Marnus Labuschagne, who was unbeaten on 45 overnight, continued to bat well and scored 90 runs. He added 51 runs with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (20). Lower-order batters Mitchell Starc (28) and Pat Cummins (23) also made valuable contributions to take their side past 200. Matt Henry (7/67 in 23 overs) was the pick of the NZ bowlers.

Henry

A stunning spell from Henry

Henry dismissed opener Usman Khawaja (16) cheaply to open his account. He also did not let Cameron Green (25) and Travis Head (21) convert their starts. Lyon (20) was his first victim on Day 3. While he also dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a duck, lower-order batters Starc and Cummins were his final two victims.

Stats

Second-best figures for a NZ bowler versus Australia

Henry's 7/67 are now the second-best innings figures for a NZ bowler against Australia in Tests. This was Henry's third Test fifer and the second of the series as he claimed 5/70 in the opener. Playing his 25th Test, the pacer has raced to 93 wickets at 32.09. He now boasts 19 Test scalps against Australia at 32.26.

Labuschagne

A fine 90-run knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne, who managed just 1 and 2 in the opener, batted exceptionally well. He scored 90 off 147 balls. Playing his 50th Test, he has raced to 4,108 runs at 50.09. Besides his 20 fifties, the classy player also owns 11 hundreds. Against NZ, he has raced to 642 Test runs at 71.33 (50s: 4, 100s: 2). The tally includes a double-ton (215).

Summary

Summary of NZ's innings

NZ suffered an early blow in their second outing with opener Will Young (6) falling to Mitchell Starc. Veterans Tom Latham (65*) and Kane Williamson (51) consolidated with a 105-run stand before Pat Cummins dismissed the latter. Latham, who recorded his highest Test score against Australia, and Rachin Ravindra (11*) returned unbeaten as NZ were 134/2 at stumps, having earned a 40-run lead.