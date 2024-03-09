Next Article

Bashir became the first England bowler to claim multiple Test fifers before turning 21

Shoaib Bashir scripts history with second fifer versus India: Stats

What's the story Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir scripted history with a brilliant five-wicket haul as England dismissed India for 477 in the second innings of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. While the majority of the England bowlers had a hard day at the office, Bashir operated brilliantly and finished with 5/173 (46.1 overs). He became the first Englishman with multiple Test fifers before turning 21.

A fine spell from Bashir

Bashir did not start well as Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered him for three sixes in an over on Day 1. However, the former later earned redemption by dismissing the in-form southpaw for 57. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) could not convert their fifties into tons as Bashir sent them back. Dhruv Jurel (15) and Jasprit Bumrah (20) were his other victims.

Bashir shines in his debut series

Bashir, who made his debut in the second Test, has certainly done well in his maiden assignment in England colors. The youngster claimed 3/138 & 1/58 on debut. While he missed the third Test, he took his maiden fifer in the preceding fourth game (5/119 & 3/79). With another five-fer, he has raced to 17 Test wickets, averaging 33.35.

First England bowler to accomplish this feat

As per Cricbuzz, Bashir became the first England bowler to claim multiple Test fifers before turning 21. Bill Voce, James Anderson, and Rehan Ahmed are the only other Englishmen with fifers before 21. The fourth Test saw Bashir become the second-youngest England bowler to take Test fifer (20 years and 133 days). Meanwhile, Bashir now boasts 27 First-Class wickets, averaging around 47.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, England started well and were going along fine at 175/3 before India triggered a collapse (218/10). Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared nine scalps. Zak Crawley made 79. In reply, India posted 477 thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (110) and Rohit Sharma (103). India, who are already 3-1 up in the series, have earned a hefty first-innings lead of 259 runs.