What's the story Shubman Gill played a pivotal role in India's five-wicket win over England in the 4th Test in Ranchi. The Indian opener played a composed knock, helping the hosts chase down 192 on Day 4. Gill stitched a 72-run stand with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel after India lost a couple of wickets in the morning session. Gill slammed a 124-ball 52* in India's series-clinching win.

Gill's patient knock

India had a fluent start to their run-chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 84 runs, with the former slamming a half-century. India then lost Jaiswal, Rohit, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan within 36 runs. Gill then paired up with Jurel (39*) and regained momentum for India. He played patiently and saw off the attacking English spinners.

Gill's sixth Test fifty

This was overall Gill's sixth fifty in Test cricket and a fourth at home. He has now raced to 1,382 runs from 24 Tests at an average of 33.70. The tally also includes three tons. Gill has completed 482 runs against England in Test cricket at 32.13 (100: 1, 50s: 3). At home, he has raced to 759 Test runs at 37.95.

An average of 44 in second innings

It is worth noting that Gill has scored the majority of Test runs in the second innings. He owns 748 runs from 21 Tests at an average of 44.00 in this regard (two tons and four half-centuries). On the other hand, Gill averages 26.41 in the first innings of a Test. He has just three fifty-plus scores.

IND vs ENG, 2024: Comparing his numbers

The trend of Gill scoring big in the second innings has continued in the ongoing series. Gill's scores in the first innings read 23, 34, 0, and 38. His scores in the second innings read 0, 104, 91, and 52*.

Another record for Gill

As per cricket statistician Bharath Seervi, Gill has joined the list of Indian players with multiple 50+ scores in successful fourth-innings run-chases in Test cricket. In 2021, Gill smacked a sturdy 91 as India chased down 328 to win the famous Gabba Test Down Under. Notably, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sourav Ganguly also have two such scores.