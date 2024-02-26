Vidwath Kaverappa claimed his fifth fifer in First-Class cricket

Ranji Trophy quarter-final: Vidwath Kaverappa leads Karnataka's comeback against Vidarbha

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:00 pm Feb 26, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Vidwath Kaverappa led the charge for Karnataka on Day 4 against Vidarbha in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. The pacer finished with exceptional figures of 6/61, registering his fifth fifer in First-Class cricket. He ran through the Vidarbha middle order to bundle them out for 196 in the second innings. His heroics have given Karnataka some chance to progress to the semi-finals.

Next Article

Spell

A brilliant effort from Kaverappa

After claiming 4/99 in the first innings, Kaverappa returned with an even better rhythm in the second outing. He broke the 68-run opening partnership by removing Atharva Taide. Kaverappa then returned to pick up the wickets of Mohit Kale and skipper Akshay Wadkar in quick succession. Kaverappa then outfoxed Aditya Sarwate before cleaning up the tail by removing Harsh Dubey and Aditya Thakarre.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Maiden fifer for Kaverappa in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

Kaverappa has missed quite a few games in the 2024 Ranji Trophy due to his commitments with India A. Still, he has scalped 25 wickets in five matches this season at 20.16. This is his maiden five-wicket haul this season along with two fourfers. Among the Karnataka bowlers, only Vyshak Vijaykumar (39) and Vasuki Koushik (28) have claimed more wickets.

2022-23 Ranji Trophy

A decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy outing

Kaverappa was one of the standout performers in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He picked up 30 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.43. The seamer returned with two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls last season. He finished the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign as Karnataka's second-highest wicket-taker. Vyshak, with 31 wickets from last season, pipped him to the top spot.

Career

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 20th First-Class match, Kaverappa returned with 80 scalps at an impressive average of below 21. Apart from five fifers, he also owns four four-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket. Notably, this was his maiden 10-wicket match haul in this format. Kaverappa has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the domestic circuit. Kaverappa made his FC debut for Karnataka in 2022.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Vidarbha compiled a mammoth total of 460 in the first innings courtesy of Taide's century. Kaverappa starred with 4/99. In reply, Karnataka were bundled out for 286 thanks to fifties from Ravikumar Samarth and Nikin Jose. In the second innings, Vidarbha folded for 196 as Kaverappa ran riot with 6/61. Chasing a mammoth total of 371, Karnataka are 75/0 in the fourth innings.