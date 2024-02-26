Rohit Sharma has breached the 1,000-run mark versus England in Tests (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma surpasses 1,000 Test runs versus England: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:34 pm Feb 26, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has breached the 1,000-run mark versus England in Tests. Rohit came into the fourth Test held in Ranchi with 987 runs. He accomplished the milestone with his 13th run. Rohit scored 2 and 55 in the Ranchi Test. Notably, England are the first side against whom Rohit has scored 1,000-plus runs. Here's more.

Next Article

Runs

Rohit's stats versus England

In 13 matches (25 innings), Rohit has got to 1,000 runs versus England. He averages around 47 with the help of three tons and four fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has 402 runs on English soil versus England at 44.66. At home, he owns 600-plus runs at an average of over 48. He owns two hundreds and fifty versus England at home.

Information

16th Indian player to attain this feat

Rohit is now the 16th Indian player to smash 1,000-plus runs versus England. Ravindra Jadeja reached the milestone in the previous match. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) and Sunil Gavaskar (2,483) lead the chart in terms of runs for India versus England.

Rohit

Rohit's performance in the ongoing series

Rohit surpassed 4,000 Test runs and 9,000 FC runs in this match. In the first encounter in Hyderabad, Rohit scored 24 and 39. In the second clash, the veteran cricketer scored 14 and 13. Rohit broke the shackles with a record-breaking score of 131 in Rajkot. He smashed 19 in the second innings. And now he hit a match-winning 55 in Ranchi.