Dharamsala Test: India post 477, earn 259-run lead over England

Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Team India has posted a mammoth total of 477 in their first innings of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. As the Brits managed just 218 while batting first, the hosts earned a hefty 259-run first-innings lead. While each of India's top-five batters scored over 50, young spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed a fifer for England. Here is the innings report.

Opening stand

104 runs added by India's openers

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave their side a superb start. Both players offered the right intent and were positive. Jaiswal and Rohit added 104 runs for the opening wicket. Jaiswal, who scored 57 from just 58 balls, fell to Bashir. He smacked five fours and three sixes. Their brilliance meant India ended Day 1 at 135/1.

Jaiswal

Jaiswal stands tall, attains these feats

With his first run, Jaiswal broke Virat Kohli's record and now has the most runs for India in a Test series against England. Kohli scored 655 runs in the 2016-17 England series at home. Jaiswal also became the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. He displaced Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian. Only Vinod Kambli (14 innings) is ahead of Jaiwal (16).

Feat

700-plus runs in the ongoing series

Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 712 runs at an incredible average of 89. Jaiswal became the second Indian batter to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He has joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI.

Rohit

Rohit converts his unbeaten fifty into a superb century

Rohit resumed Day 2 on a score of 52*. He managed another 51 runs on Friday and slammed a brilliant 103-run knock. Rohit looked in solid touch and played well alongside Gill as the pair added 171 runs for the second wicket. Rohit's 103 came from 162 balls. He smashed 13 fours and three sixes. Ben Stokes got Rohit out in the 62nd over.

Stats

Fourth century against England, 12th overall

Rohit slammed his fourth century against England. He has raced to 1,147 runs against the opposition at 47.79. Overall, the veteran opener clocked his 12th hundred. Rohit has raced to 4,137 runs in 59 Tests as he averages 45.46. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit surpassed 1,000 runs as captain (1,090).

Gill

Gill shows his mettle with a fine 110

Gill resumed his day on 26* and went strong in a massive stand alongside Rohit. He played as per the situation as India added 109 runs in the morning session. Gill was the aggressor in this session, scoring 75 runs. He was dismissed after lunch by James Anderson for 110. Notably, Anderson dismissed him for the sixth time.

Information

Gill is closing in on 1,500 runs

This was Gill's fourth hundred in Test cricket and a third one at home. Playing his 25th Test, he is closing in on 1,500 Test runs (currently 1,492). The tally also includes six fifties. Gill also surpassed 500 runs versus England (592).

Stand

Padikkal and Sarfaraz forge a solid stand

After the dismissals of Rohit and Gill, India rode on a fine stand between Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan. Padikkal looked composed on his debut. Padikkal and Sarfaraz steadied India and then got quality runs. However, the first ball after tea led to Sarfaraz's dismissal as it broke a 97-run stand. Sarfaraz fell for 56. Shoaib Bashir then dismissed Padikkal for 65.

Information

India lose quick wickets

India were 376/4 when Sarfaraz was sent back. After a 27-run stand between Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja, the former was dismissed (403/5). India then lost three wickets for one run, going from 427/5 to 428/8.

Partnership

A partnership of character next

India's innings also saw a partnership of substance between Kuldeep Yadav (30) and Jasprit Bumrah (20). They added 50 runs to help India take their lead past 250. Both batters, however, were dismissed in the first 30 minutes on Day 3. Notably, James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep to claim his 700th Test wicket. He has raced to 149 Test scalps against India.

Bashir

Bashir claims a fifer

Bashir brilliantly operated with the red cherry and finished with 5/173 in 46.1 overs. Playing his debut Test series, Bashir claimed his second fifer as he has raced to 17 Test wickets at 33.35. As per Cricbuzz, Bashir became the first England bowler to claim multiple Test fifers before turning 21. Bashir now boasts 27 First-Class wickets, averaging around 47.

Bowlers

What about the other bowlers?

Milestone man Anderson finished with 2/60 in 16 overs. Mark Wood was expensive once again. After conceding 21 from three overs on Day 1, the fast bowler gave away 68 from 12 on Day 2. He did not bowl on Day 3 morning. Tom Hartley (2/126 in 39 overs) and Stokes (1/17 in 5 overs) were the other wicket-takers for England.