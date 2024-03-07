Next Article

Jonny Bairstow is making his 100th Test appearance (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jonny Bairstow makes his 100th Test appearance: Decoding the stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:11 am Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Jonny Bairstow is making his 100th Test appearance as England face hosts India in Dharamsala for the fifth and final match, starting on March 7. India have already pocketed the series 3-1 and will be out to spoil Bairstow's milestone appearance. 34-year-old Bairstow made his Test debut in 2012. He has been a pivotal figure for the side since then. Here we decode Bairstow's stats.

Career

Breaking down Bairstow's Test career stats

Having played 99 matches coming into this match, Bairstow has clocked a total of 5,974 runs at an average of 36.42. He owns 12 tons and 26 fifties with the best score of 167*. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow has tallied 3,465 runs on home soil at 39.37 (100s: 6, 50s: 20). In 40 away matches (home of the opposition), Bairstow has compiled 2,375 runs at 33.92 (100s: 6, 50s: 6). In 3 neutral venue matches, he owns 134 runs.

Vs India

His performane against the Indian cricket team

In 22 matches versus India, Bairstow has clocked a total of 1,193 runs at 31.19. He has hammered two centuries and six half-centuries. 114* reads his best score against the Indian cricket team. 634 of his runs have come in England against India at an average of 37.29. Meanwhile, 559 runs have come in India from 12 matches at 26.61. Both of his centuries have come on home soil.

2024 tour

Bairstow hasn't delivered the goods in the ongoing series

In the opening Hyderabad encounter, which England won, Bairstow scored 37 and 10 respectively. He scored 25 and 26 next in the second encounter held in Visakhapatnam. Bairstow fell cheaply in Rajkot, scoring 0 and 4 runs respectively. Lastly, in the fourth match, Bairstow compiled scores of 38 and 30. He has got starts in five innings but is yet to convert the same into something meaningful.

England

17th Englishman to clock 100 matches

Bairstow has become just the 17th Englishman to clock 100 Test matches. James Anderson, playing his 187th match, leads the way for the Englishmen. Former stars Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook made 167 and 161 appearances for England respectively. Among active players, Joe Root (140*), Anderson (187*) and Ben Stokes (102*) have played 100-plus matches for England in the longest format.

Information

Key facts about Bairstow

Playing his 215th First-Class match, Bairstow has scored 13,705 runs at an average of 42.82. He owns a total of 30 centuries and 68 half-centuries. Besides India, Australia are the only side against whom Bairstow owns over 1,000-plus runs. He has smoked 1,406 runs at 31.23 versus the Aussies. Meanwhile, Bairstow has scored 2,168 runs in the ICC World Test Championship at 36.74 with the help of six centuries and six fifties.