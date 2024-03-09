Next Article

Deepti Sharma claims her maiden four-wicket haul in WPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:10 am Mar 09, 202412:10 am

What's the story After scoring a valiant fifty with the bat, Deepti Sharma won the match for UP Warriorz with a magnificent four-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals Women. Match number 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 season saw UPW post a score of 138/8 in 20 overs. Deepti was the major force. And then, the Indian all-rounder picked 4/19 as UPW won by one run.

A match-winning 19th over from Deepti's arm

Deepti got her first breakthrough when she dismissed half-centurion Meg Lanning in the 14th over. DC were in the chase and were 124/4 after 18 overs. Deepti came to bowl the 19th over and picked three wickets. She dismissed Annabel Sutherland off the first delivery and then got Arundhati Reddy for a first-ball duck. Shikha Pandey fell in the 4th ball of the over.

Deepti completed a sensational hat-trick: Here's how

Deepti bowled the 14th over of the match during DC's innings and got Lanning off the final ball. She came back to bowl the 19th over and took two wickets from her first two deliveries. This is how Deepti picked up her hat-trick. Notably, she became only the 2nd bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the WPL.

Maiden four-fer for Deepti

Deepti was magnificent with the ball, claiming 4/19 from her four overs. Deepti claimed this season's fourth four-wicket haul by a bowler. Deepti has 8 scalps from seven matches at 24.37. Last season, Deepti managed to claim nine scalps at 34.33.

A fighting knock from Deepti's blade

Earlier, Deepti was promoted at number three after a superb knock albeit in a losing cause versus Mumbai Indians Women. She same in when her side was 10/1. A 46-run stand was followed alongside Alyssa Healy (29). Deepti stayed on till the 20th over, seeing wickets fall at the other end. She was dismissed by Shikha Pandey. She faced 48 balls (SR: 122.92).

Second WPL fifty and 200-plus runs this season

Deepti hit six fours and a six in her 59-run effort. In the previous outing, she scored an unbeaten 53. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti has raced to 207 runs from seven matches in WPL 2024 at an average of 69. She owns a strike rate of 132.69. Notably, the WPL 2023 season saw her score just 90 runs from nine matches at 12.85.