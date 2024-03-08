Next Article

Meg Lanning scored a 60-run knock versus UP Warriorz (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024, Meg Lanning hammers her third successive fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:45 pm Mar 08, 202411:45 pm

What's the story Meg Lanning scored a 60-run knock versus UP Warriorz in match number 15 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season on Friday. Chasing a scored of 139, Lanning was going beautifully for Delhi Capitals Women. After her dismissal (93/3), DC were still in the chase (124/4). However, they lost the plot in the last two overs to suffer a defeat.

Knock

Lanning plays a vital knock

Lanning and fellow opener Shafali Verma added 22 runs before the former put on a 46-run stand alongside Alice Capsey. She added another 24 runs alongside Jemimah Rodrigues before falling in the 14th over. Deepti Sharma accounted for her dismissal. In a reasonable chase, Lanning showed her composure and led from the front. She looked in sublime touch and hit crucial boundaries.

Stats

Fourth WPL fifty this season

Lanning scored 60 from 46 balls, smashing 12 fours (SR: 130.43). She hit her third successive fifty and a fourth overall this season. Lanning owns 261 runs from six matches at an average of 43.5 (SR: 124.28) and is this season's top scorer. She has hit 35 fours this season (highest). Notably, she had hit 51 versus UPW when the two sides met earlier.

Information

600-plus runs in the WPL

Overall, Lanning has 606 WPL runs. She was the top scorer in WPL 2023, managing 345 runs last season at 49.28 (50s: 2). Lanning, who became the first player to smash 500-plus WPL runs, hit her 6th fifty in total.