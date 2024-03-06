Next Article

Gujarat Giants successfully defended 199 (Image source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: GG beat RCB, secure first win of season

By Parth Dhall 11:05 pm Mar 06, 202411:05 pm

What's the story Gujarat Giants secured their first win of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Delhi. The Giants successfully defended 199, restricting RCB to 180/5. Georgia Wareham slammed a 22-ball 48 for GG. A 140-run opening partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Beth Mooney laid the foundation for GG's win. Notably, the match recorded as many as seven run-outs.

Summary

A look at match summary

Wolvaardt and Mooney breathed fire after GG elected to bat. They propelled GG to 140. However, two back-to-back run-outs dismissed Wolvaardt and Phoebe Litchfield. GG's last four wickets fell for six runs (199/5). RCB had a fluent start but lost Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophie Devine, and Ellyse Perry before 100. Although Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham inspired hope, RCB fell 19 runs short.

Mooney

A blistering knock from Mooney

Mooney and Wolvaardt came out all guns blazing after the Giants elected to bat first. The latter ruled the roost in the first half, while Mooney was at her absolute best thereafter. Mooney couldn't retain strike in the death overs as GG lost successive wickets. She ended up scoring 85* off 51 balls (12 fours and a six). It was her maiden WPL fifty.

Record

Mooney goes past Wolvaardt

As mentioned, Mooney has registered the highest score in the WPL by a GG batter. Before this match, Wolvaardt held this record as she scored 68 against RCBW in Brabourne last season. Notably, Wolvaardt topped her own mark with a 77-run knock in the Delhi encounter. However, Mooney went past both these scores by the first innings' end.

Feats

Other feats attained by Mooney

Mooney now has the fourth-highest individual score in WPL history. She is only behind Devine (99), Alyssa Healy (96*), and Tahlia McGrath (90*) in this regard. Only two other batters own 80+ scores in the tournament. As per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Mooney has become the first player to stay unbeaten in all 20 overs of a WPL innings.

Wolvaardt

Wolvaardt's career-best WPL score

Wolvaardt was GG's star in the first 10 overs, completing a blazing half-century. She smashed 32 off 22 balls in the Powerplay as the Giants were 59/0 after six overs. An unfortunate run-out ended Wolvaardt's stay in the 13th over. She slammed a 45-ball 76 (13 fours). The South African batter recorded her third half-century in the WPL. She registered her career-best WPL score.

Partnership

A record-breaking opening stand

Mooney added 140 runs for the opening wicket along with Wolvaardt. This is now the second-highest partnership in WPL history. They are only behind Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who shared a 162-run opening stand for DCW against RCBW last season. These are the only two 140+ partnerships in the tournament. DP Vaidya and Healy (139* vs UPW, 2023) are next on the list.

Information

A record seven run-outs

A total of 13 wickets fell in the match, with seven of them being run-outs. As many as four RCB batters were dismissed in this fashion. As per Gudipati, before this match, no other WPL game had more than two run-outs.

Information

GG's first win of WPL 2024

As mentioned, Gujarat Giants claimed their first win of the ongoing WPL season. They lost each of their first games, to Mumbai Indians, RCB, UP Warriors, and Delhi Capitals. Despite winning, GG continue to languish at the bottom.