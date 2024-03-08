Next Article

UP Warriorz claimed an enthralling one-run win over the Delhi Capitals (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

UP Warriorz seal one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in WPL

By Rajdeep Saha 11:21 pm Mar 08, 202411:21 pm

What's the story UP Warriorz claimed an enthralling one-run win over the Delhi Capitals in match number 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 campaign on Friday. Riding on Deepti Sharma's 59-run knock, UP Warriorz posted a score of 138/8 in 20 overs. Meg Lanning scored a fine 60-run knock for the Capitals but it went in vain. Deepti managed a superb four-fer.

Summary

Deepti's all-round show floors DC

UPW were 56/1 before being reduced to 62/3. Deepti and Grace Harris added a 30-plus stand but once the latter was dismissed, DC hit back and restricted UPW to 138/8. Titas Sadhu (2/23) and Radha Yadav (2/16) bowled well. In response, DC were in control and needed 15 runs from 12 balls at one stage. Deepti's three wickets in the 19th over stunned DC.

Fifty

Second WPL fifty for Deepti

Deepti hit six fours and a six in her 59-run effort (48 balls). In the previous outing, she scored an unbeaten 53. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti now owns 207 runs from seven matches in WPL 2024 at an average of 69. She owns a strike rate of 132.69. Notably, the WPL 2023 season saw her score just 90 runs from nine matches at 12.85.

Information

Maiden four-fer for Deepti in WPL

Deepti was magnificent with the ball, claiming 4/19 from her four overs. Deepti claimed this season's fourth four-wicket haul by a bowler. Deepti has 8 scalps from seven matches at 24.37. Last season, Deepti managed to claim nine scalps at 34.33.

Lanning

3rd successive fifty for Lanning

Lanning scored 60 from 46 balls, smashing 12 fours (SR: 130.43). She hit her third successive fifty and a fourth overall this season. Lanning owns 261 runs from six matches at an average of 43.5 (SR: 124.28). She has hit 35 fours this season (highest). Overall, Lanning now owns 606 WPL runs, having scored 345 last season. Lanning hit her 6th WPL fifty.

Information

A look at the bowlers

Radha Yadav took 2/16 from three overs for DC. She now owns the joint-most wickets in WPL 2024. Radha has 10 scalps at 11.6. Harris claimed 2/8 for UPW, registering her best WPL figures. Sophie Ecclestone managed 1/15. Ecclestone now has 24 WPL scalps.

Information

DC remain top despite defeat

UP Warriorz claimed just their 3rd win this season from seven matches. UPW have four points and are fourth. DC have four wins and two defeats from six games (8 points).