Who is Sobhana Asha? First Indian to claim WPL fifer

Feb 25, 2024

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore started their 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign with a victory over UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sobhana Asha was the chief architect of their triumph as the leg-spinner became the first Indian to bag a fifer in the tournament. She finished with 5/22 in her four overs. Here we decode her stats and journey.

A sensational spell from Asha

Asha was the pick of the RCB bowlers as Smriti Mandhana's team successfully defended 157 runs and recorded a narrow two-run win. The young leg-spinner dismissed five of UPW's top-six batters as she got the rid of Vrinda Dinesh, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, and Kiran Navgire. As mentioned, the debutant recorded the best figures by an Indian bowler in WPL history.

Fouth bowler to scalp a WPL fifer

Asha with her great figures of 5/22 became the fourth bowler to claim a WPL fifer. She joined the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, and Kim Garth, who all scalped a WPL fifer last season. Her 5/22 is the second-best bowling figures in the WPL, only behind Kapp's figures of 5/15. Asha's spell turned the game in RCB's favor.

Who is Sobhana Asha?

Born on March 16, 1991, Asha is a batting all-rounder who has represented Kerala, Puducherry, and Railways in domestic cricket. She comes from a humble background as her father was a driver. However, Asha overcame all the hurdles and is now playing with some of the finest women's cricketers across the globe. As per Mykhel.com, her favorite cricketer is former Australian leg-spinner Stuart Macgill.

RCB bought her for Rs. 10 lakh

RCB bought Asha, who is yet to play for India, for her base price of Rs. 10 lakh in the inaugural WPL auction last year. Although RCB endured a horrendous campaign, Asha finished as their second-highest wicket-taker, having scalped five wickets in as many games at an economy of 8.35. She hence was retained for the 2024 season.

A look at the match summary

Asha's sensational spell helped RCB make a winning start to the season. The hosts posted a competitive total of 157/6 courtesy of fifties from debutant Sabbhineni Meghana (53) and Richa Ghosh (62). In reply, UPW lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by two runs. McGrath (22), Harris (38), and Sehrawat (31) were guilty of throwing away their starts.