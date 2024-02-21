Jaiswal scored double-tons in his last two Tests (Source: X/@BCCI)

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal among other Indians to make gains

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:33 pm Feb 21, 202404:33 pm

What's the story A host of Indian players made significant gains in the latest ICC Test Rankings. India's rising batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed to the 15th spot following a sparkling double-hundred (214*) in the third Test against England in Rajkot. This was his second double-ton in consecutive Tests. India now have four batters in the top-15 of the Test batting Rankings.

Next Article

Jaiswal

A massive jump for Jaiswal

Jaiswal rose 14 spots to 15th overall and a new career-high rating of 699 points. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who made 131 in the Rajkot game, moved up one spot to 12th position (731). Virat Kohli (seventh) and Rishabh Pant (14th) are the other Indian batters in top 15. Kane Williamson has consolidated his pinnacle position following a century in the second Test against SA.

Debutants

Gains for debutants, Duckett

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, who debuted in the Rajkot Test, have entered the Rankings in 75th and 100th positions, respectively. While the former scored twin fifties in Rajkot, Jurel made 46 in India's first innings. Meanwhile, England opener Ben Duckett's 153-run knock in the preceding game has lifted him 12 places to 13th position.

Bumrah

Bumrah continues to hold the top spot

While Jasprit Bumrah continues atop the Test bowling Rankings with 876 points, his teammate and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a one-place jump to second after he went past 500 Test wickets in Rajkot (839 points). Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed a fifer in the third Test, has jumped three places to sixth in the bowling Rankings. He is also the top-ranked Test all-rounder.

Jadeja

Career-high rating for Jadeja

Besides taking a fifer, Jadeja also scored a brilliant hundred (112) in Rajkot. He has now consolidated the top position in the all-rounder's Rankings with a career-high rating of 469 points. Ashwin (330) and Axar Patel (281) hold the second and fourth position, respectively, on this list. Ben Stokes (5th) and Joe Root (7th) are also in the top-10 of the all-rounder's Rankings.