Ladakh hosts world's highest frozen lake marathon

By Simran Jeet 03:57 pm Feb 21, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The "world's highest frozen lake marathon" known as Ladakh's Pangong Lake marathon occurred on Tuesday, drawing approximately 120 runners from seven countries, in categories 21 km and 10 km. This year hosted the second edition of the event, collaboratively organized by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh, with support from the Administration Union Territory of Ladakh and the 14 Corps of the Indian Army.

Next Article

Theastrun

The last run

The event aims to raise awareness about the alarming melting of Himalayan glaciers, posing a significant environmental threat. Titled a "theastrun," the run signified that it could be the final one on the frozen lake, endangered by climate change. Residents from Pangong areas including Maan, Merak, Spangmik, and Phobrang enthusiastically participated in the event alongside hosting the runners.

Winter tourism

Fast melting glaciers

Officials stated that the event was organized under the auspices of the Centre's "Vibrant Village Program," aimed at promoting sustainable winter tourism in border villages and accelerating development efforts. Secretary of Sports, Ravinder Kumar attended the event as the chief guest. The main goal of the run was to raise awareness about the fast melting of Himalayan glaciers and to enhance winter tourism.

Cultural show

Amidst heavy snowfall

The event took place amidst intense snowfall and freezing temperatures of below -10°C, at an altitude of 14,273 feet. Remarkably, the inaugural marathon held last year was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's highest frozen lake half marathon. Additionally, locals arranged vibrant cultural performances. An exhibition showcasing the region's cuisines, handlooms, and handicrafts was also featured.

Carbon-neutral

Sustainable tourism

The marathon advocates for a "carbon-neutral Ladakh" and underscores the environmental responsibilities of all stakeholders through sports. It promotes sustainable tourism by enhancing local homestays and adopting a zero-waste strategy for year-round livelihood in rural border villages. The Hill Council responsibly promotes the event within ecological boundaries, making it a globally sought-after attraction and supporting rural tourism for economic growth.

Energy stations

Healthcare planning

Frozen Lake Marathons, a popular sport worldwide, include events like Norway's "Icebug Frozen Lake Marathon," spanning 21 km. Healthcare planning is paramount for organizers due to harsh weather conditions. Many runners experience such altitudes for the first time, necessitating standby ambulances, medical teams and hot water points every five kilometers. Energy stations are set up at various points along the route, offering protein bars.