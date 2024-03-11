Next Article

This was Sears's third four-wicket haul in whites

Ben Sears shines on Test debut, claims four-fer vs Australia

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, debutant New Zealand pacer Ben Sears bowled a fine spell in the fourth innings of the second and final Test against Australia in Christchurch. The right-arm paceman breathed fire with the red cherry and finished with 4/90 in 17 overs. Sears, who claimed 1/71 in Australia's first innings, was the pick of NZ bowlers in the fourth innings.

A stellar spell from Sears

Chasing 279, Australia were off to a terrible start as Sears dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (6), and Cameron Green (5) cheaply. The Aussies hence were reduced to 34/4. Alex Carey (98*) and Mitchell Marsh (80) rescued Australia and powered them past 200. They were cruising at 220/5 when Sears dismissed Marsh and Mitchell Starc (0) on successive deliveries. However, his efforts eventually went in vain.

A look at his stats

Sears's maiden Test marked his 20th appearance in First-Class cricket. This was his third four-wicket haul in whites as he has raced to 63 wickets at 27.44. The tally includes two fifers. The 26-year-old has also picked up 16 wickets from 13 T20Is at an average of 20.06 (ER: 7.82). He is yet to make his debut in ODI cricket.

Summary of the Christchurch Test

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Rachin Ravindra (82), Daryl Mitchell (58), and Tom Latham (73) helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Chasing 279, Australia were reduced to 34/4 before Marsh and Carey steered them home (281/7).