WTC table: Australia rise to 2nd place, NZ slip down

What's the story Australia have displaced New Zealand at the second position in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings following their 2-0 Test series triumphs over the Kiwis. The Aussies claimed a stunning three-wicket triumph in the second game. Meanwhile, New Zealand have slipped down to the second place. India continue to lead the standings. Here we decode the WTC table.

Summary

Summary of the Christchurch Test

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Rachin Ravindra (82), Daryl Mitchell (58), and Tom Latham (73) helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Chasing 279, Australia were reduced to 34/4 before Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey (98*) steered them home (281/7).

Australia

Australia jump to the second spot

As mentioned, the Aussies climbed to the second position with their win in Christchurch. Having featured in 12 Test matches, Australia have won eight and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They own 90 points and a PCT of 62.50 %. They earlier demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their previous Test assignment.

New Zealand

NZ now hold the third place

New Zealand, who were atop the standings before the series, have slipped down to the third place after the 0-2 defeat against Australia. The Kiwis now have 36 points and a points percentage of 50%. Having played six matches in the current cycle, they have won three and lost as many. NZ routed South Africa 2-0 at home in their preceding Test series.

India

India continue at the top

India, who recently thrashed England 4-1 at home, are at the pinnacle. India have now won six of their nine matches in the 2023-25 WTC cycle (L2, D1). They have accumulated 74 points with a points percentage of 68.51%. Notably, Rohit Sharma's team was down to fifth spot after losing the first Test against England, but four consecutive wins helped them rise again.

England

What about England?

England fell to seventh spot after they lost the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. With another defeat in Rajkot (3rd Test), they dropped to eighth spot. Two more defeats mean England continue to reel at the penultimate position. England have lost six out of 10 Tests in this cycle and have amassed 21 points with a points percentage of 17.5% (W3, D1).

PAK and WI

Decoding positions of Pakistan and WI

Pakistan hold fifth place with 22 points and 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats (PCT: 36.66%). Meanwhile, WI are in sixth place. They now have two defeats, a win, and a draw in this cycle (16 points). Their PTC went up to 33.33% following a 1-1 tied series against Australia last month courtesy of a great win in Brisbane.

BAN, SL, and SA

What about Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and South Africa?

Bangladesh are at the fourth place and they own 12 points and a PCT of 50%. They have one win and a defeat. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, having lost both their Tests in this cycle, are at the bottom. Seventh-placed South Africa have won just one of their four Tests so far in the game. They now have 12 points and a PCT of 25%.

WTC

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.