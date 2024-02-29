Next Article

Green walked back unbeaten on 103

1st Test: Ton-up Green rescues Australia against New Zealand

What's the story Several Australian batters were guilty of throwing away starts on Day 1 of the ongoing opening Test against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. The visitors finished the day at 279/9 thanks to a fine century from Cameron Green. Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Mitchell Marsh could not convert their starts. Matt Henry took four wickets for NZ. Here we look at the day report.

Australia tumble after decent start

The visitors were off to a decent start being put on to bat first. Openers Steven Smith (31) and Usman Khawaja (33) tackled the new ball with precision and added 61 runs. Henry dismissed both the openers. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head scored one run apiece as the Aussies were reduced to 89/4. While Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed Labuschagne, Head fell to William O'Rourke.

An important partnership between Green and Marsh

All-rounders Green and Mitchell Marsh rescued the Aussies with a crucial 67-run stand for the fifth wicket. The latter was the aggressor in the partnership as he scored 40 off just 39 balls, slamming six boundaries and a maximum. However, Henry dismissed him to provide NZ with another crucial breakthrough. Soon Kuggeleijn dismissed Alex Carey (10) to leave the Aussies tottering at 176/6.

Green continued to fight alone

Following Carey's dismissal, Green fought alone as the likes of Pat Cummins (16) and Mitchell Starc (9) could not do much at the other end. While O'Rourke dismissed Starc, Rachin Ravindra sent back the Australian skipper. Henry dismissed Nathan Lyon (5) in the penultimate over of the game. Meanwhile, Green brought up his ton in the last over and walked back unbeaten.

Second Test century for Green

Green returned unbeaten on 103 off 155 balls, having slammed 16 boundaries so far. This was his second Test ton as the all-rounder has raced past 1,220 Test runs at an average of 32-plus (50s: 6). In FC cricket, he now owns 11 tons and 13 fifties. He has raced past 3,700 runs in red-ball cricket, averaging 46-plus.

How did the bowlers fare?

As mentioned, Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers as he claimed 4/43 in 20 overs. O'Rourke also operated brilliantly with the red cherry, having returned with 2/59 (20 overs). Kuggeleijn also took two wickets, conceding 56 runs in 17 overs. Ravindra's figures read 1/19 (four overs). Skipper Tim Southee went wicket-less (0/68 in 20 overs).