Next Article

This was Green's 11th FC ton

Australia's Cameron Green clocks his second Test century: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:26 am Feb 29, 202411:26 am

What's the story Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has brought up his second hundred in Test cricket. He touched the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the ongoing Test series opener against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. It was indeed an innings of character from Green as he did not get much support from the other end. Here we look at his stats.

Knock

A crucial knock from Green

After a 61-run opening stand, Australia lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 89/4. Green, who arrived at number four, rescued his team with a 67-run stand with Mitchell Marsh (40). Though the former did not get any potent companion thereafter, he continued to bat well and took the Aussies past the 250-run mark. En route, he brought up his ton.

Stats

A look at his Test numbers

Green has emerged as Australia's new number four batter in Tests. Playing his 27th game in the format, the young all-rounder has raced past 1,220 runs at an average of 32-plus. The tally includes six fifties besides two tons. With the ball, he has taken 32 wickets at 35.96. He owns a solitary fifer in Australian whites.

FC

11th FC ton for Green

Playing his 60th First-Class game, Green has raced past 3,700 runs with his average being over 46. The tally includes 11 tons and 13 fifties with 251 being his best score. He also owns 74 scalps in red-ball cricket at 33.74. The 24-year-old owns three FC fifers. Notably, Green is standing in his maiden Test assignment against New Zealand.

Summary

Here is the day summary

Green returned unbeaten on 103 off 155 balls, having slammed 16 boundaries so far. His brilliance meant Australia finished the day at 279/9. Notably, the likes of Steven Smith (31), Usman Khawaja (33), and Marsh (40) were guilty of throwing away their starts. Matt Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers as he claimed 4/43 in 20 overs.