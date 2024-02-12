Williamson slammed twin tons in the opener (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Confident NZ eye maiden series win over SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:19 pm Feb 12, 202402:19 pm

What's the story New Zealand will fight for a historic win as they take on South Africa in the second and final Test of the series. Having comprehensively clinched the series opener, the Kiwis are eyeing their maiden Test series win over the Proteas side. Meanwhile, the second-string South African team would aim to display a better show. Here is the preview of the second Test.

Next Article

Details

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this duel, starting on February 13. Teams bowling first have 10 wins and nine defeats here (Draw: 8). While batters tend to dominate an initial couple of days here, pacers become lethal in the latter half. The match won't be live telecasted in India. Amazon Prime Video, however, will provide the live streaming (3:30am IST).

H2H

NZ own only six wins

The two sides have locked horns in 48 Tests as of now, with the Proteas winning 26. While the Kiwis have beaten SA just six times, as many as 16 matches have ended in a draw. NZ have won only three out of 23 Tests against the Proteas at home. Meanwhile, SA have won nine games in this regard.

NZ vs SA

Can SA youngsters turn up?

While Kane Williamson slammed twin tons in the opener, Rachin Ravindra made a double-ton in NZ's first innings. SA could not fight back thereafter as they lost by 281 runs. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell is unavailable for the second Test. Notably, the visitors have named a second-string team as the ongoing Test series is clashing with the SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

New Zealand (probable XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry. South Africa (probable XI): Neil Brand (C), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (WK), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson.

Stats

Here are the key players

Williamson has compiled 892 runs against the Proteas at 55.75. Ravindra's 240 in the opener is the third-highest Test score by a batter operating at four or lower on New Zealand soil. Neil Brand's 6/119 in the first match are the best figures by a Test debutant while leading the team. David Bedingham has scored two fifties in his first five Test innings.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), David Bedingham, Neil Brand, Keegan Petersen, Rachin Ravindra (VC), Mitchell Santner, Tshepo Moreki, Tim Southee, Dane Paterson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, Tom Latham (VC), Kane Williamson, David Bedingham, Neil Brand, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry.