Marsh rescued his side following a top-order collapse (Source: X/@ICC)

Mitchell Marsh surpasses 2,000 Test runs with 80 vs NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:00 am Mar 11, 202410:00 am

What's the story Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh showcased nerves of steel against New Zealand in the fourth innings of the second and final Test in Christchurch. He rescued his side following a top-order collapse with a fiery 80 off 102 balls, a knock laced with 10 boundaries and a maximum. During the course, he also completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket. Here are his stats.

Knock

A memorable effort from Marsh

Chasing 279, Australia were off to a terrible start, having been reduced to 34/4. Marsh joined Travis Head (18) in the middle as the duo consolidated with a 46-run stand. The former then found another potent partner in Alex Carey (98*) as they added 140 runs, powering Australia past 200. Though Marsh missed out on a well-deserved ton, Australia eventually claimed a three-wicket win.

Stats

A look at Marsh's stats

Playing his 42nd Test, Marsh raced past 2,000 (2,010) runs at an average of 30.45. Each of Marsh's three Test centuries have come against England. Meanwhile, the dasher struck his ninth fifty in Tests. Versus NZ, Marsh has raced to 201 Test runs, averaging 18.81. This was his maiden fifty against the opposition. Notably, the all-rounder bagged a duck in Australia's first innings.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Kane Williamson (51), Rachin Ravindra (82), Daryl Mitchell (58), and Tom Latham (73) helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Chasing 279, Australia were off to a shaky start before Marsh and Carey steered them home.