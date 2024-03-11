Next Article

Alex Carey hammered his second-highest score in Tests

Christchurch Test: Alex Carey accomplishes this feat with match-winning 98*

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 am Mar 11, 202409:37 am

What's the story Alex Carey played a once-in-a-lifetime knock as Australia stunned New Zealand in the second and final Test in Christchurch to clinch the series 2-0. The wicketkeeper-batter rescued his side following a top-order collapse and ended up scoring an unbeaten 98 off 123 balls, a knock laced with 15 boundaries. It is now the second-highest fourth-innings score by a keeper in a winning cause.

Knock

An innings of substance from Carey

Chasing 279, Australia were off to a terrible start, having been reduced to 34/4. Meanwhile, Carey joined Mitchell Marsh (80) in the middle with the scorecard reading 80/5. The duo reignited Australia's hopes with a 140-run stand. Carey continued to bat well after Marsh's departure and eventually steered his side home. He also added 61* runs with Pat Cummins (32*) for the eighth wicket.

Feats

Carey scripts these records

As mentioned, Carey scripted the second-highest score by a keeper in the fourth innings in a winning cause. He is only behind his compatriot Adam Gilchrist, who smoked a match-winning 149 versus Pakistan in the 1999 Hobart Test. Rod Marsh (91 vs England in Manchester, 1972) is the only other Aussie keeper with a 90-plus score in the fourth innings.

Stats

A look at Carey's stats

Carey's 98* is now his second-highest Test score and his highest away from home. The southpaw has raced to 1,339 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 31.88. While this was his eighth fifty, he owns a solitary century in this format (111 vs South Africa, 2022). Against NZ, he has raced to 125 Test runs at an average of 41.66.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Kane Williamson (51), Rachin Ravindra (82), Daryl Mitchell (58), and Tom Latham (73) helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Chasing 279, Australia were off to a shaky start before Marsh and Carey steered them home.