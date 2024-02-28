Next Article

Tim Southee will lead the Kiwis in the series

NZ eye first Test win over Australia since December 2011

By Parth Dhall 02:09 pm Feb 28, 2024

What's the story After a one-sided T20I series, New Zealand and Australia are set to clash in the two-match Test series, starting February 29. The series opener will be held at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Australia hammered NZ 3-0 the last time these two teams locked horns in a Test series. Notably, the Kiwis haven't beaten Australia in Test cricket since December 2011. Here are the key stats.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

As mentioned, the Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the first Test. The venue usually provides a batting-friendly track, while pacers find swing early on. Notably, 313 is the average score, batting first, here. This ground has hosted a total of 67 Tests so far. While the Test series won't be aired live in India, live streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Record

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 60 Tests so far. Australia are the overwhelming favorites when it comes to a head-to-head record against the Kiwis. They have won 34 Tests in comparison to NZ's eight wins. As many as 18 matches have ended in draws. Surprisingly, the Kiwis haven't won a Test series against Australia since their triumph in the 1989-90 Trans-Tasman Trophy.

Information

Will NZ break the jinx?

As mentioned, New Zealand haven't won a Test against Australia in over a decade. Their last Test win over the Aussies came in the 2011/12 series Down Under. Australia have won seven of their last eight Test encounters against NZ (NR: 1).

Information

Unbeaten in NZ for 31 years (Tests)

Australia have dominated the Trans-Tasman trophy. NZ haven't beaten them on home soil for 31 years. Their last win came in March 1993 at Eden Park. In the last 31 years, there have been 31 Trans-Tasman Tests, and Australia have lost only one (Hobart 2011).

Probable XIs

NZ's Probable XI; Australia's Playing XI

NZ (Probable XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), William O'Rourke, and Matt Henry. Australia (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia

Australia: Key milestones on offer

Smith can break a tie with Steve Waugh in terms of Test tons. They currently have the joint second-most centuries (32) for Australia. Marsh is 110 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He is three wickets away from 50 Test scalps. Meanwhile, Khawaja needs 145 more runs to become the first player to slam 1,000 runs in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

NZ

NZ: Key milestones on offer

Daryl Mitchell (1,497) needs three more to complete 1,500 runs in Test cricket. Southee with 224 scalps at home has picked up the most wickets on NZ soil in this format. Williamson can break a tie with Younis Khan in terms of fourth innings tons. They both currently own the joint-most fourth-innings centuries (5) in Test cricket.