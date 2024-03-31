Next Article

MS Dhoni smashed a 16-ball 37*, albeit in a losing cause (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024, DC evade Dhoni scare to beat CSK: Stats

By Parth Dhall 11:32 pm Mar 31, 202411:32 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Vizag. The Capitals successfully defended 191/5, restricting CSK to 171/6. Although MS Dhoni stunned DC with his vintage hits, they ended up winning. Rishabh Pant and David Warner slammed half-centuries for DC, while Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Kumar took three-fers. DC claimed their first win of IPL 2024.

DC

Warner, Pant guide DC to 191/5

Openers Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave DC a flying start after they elected to bat. They added 93 runs before Pathirana dismissed the former. Ravindra Jadeja removed Shaw soon after, while Pathirana's yorkers outfoxed Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs. DC lost momentum in the middle overs, but Rishabh Pant's 51 propelled DC to 191/5. Pathirana picked up three wickets.

CSK

CSK fail to get home

CSK had a horrible start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra in quick succession (7/2). Khaleel Ahmed breathed fire in the Powerplay. Although Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell steadied their ship, Axar Patel broke the partnership. Rahane and Sameer Rizvi departed on back-to-back balls. Jadeja and Shivam Dube toiled but couldn't get CSK home. Fans eventually got to witness the Dhoni storm.

Pathirana

Pathirana takes his third IPL three-fer

Pathirana gave CSK their first sbreakthrough in the 10th over, when he dismissed Warner. The 15th over saw Pathirana dismiss both Marsh and Stubbs with two searing yorkers. Pathirana, who conceded just 14 runs in three overs, then dismissed DC skipper Rishabh Pant. However, the CSK bowler leaked 17 runs in his final over. Pathirana took his third three-wicket haul in the IPL.

Warner

A blazing knock from Warner

CSK seamer Deepak Chahar perturbed Warner at the start by taking the ball away from him. However, the latter unleashed his attack after settling down. Both Warner and Shaw punished the CSK bowlers, with the former being the aggressor. Warner smacked a 35-ball 52 (5 fours and 3 sixes) before an uncanny catch from Pathirana ended his stay.

Scores

Warner equals Chris Gayle

Warner slammed his 110th fifty-plus score in men's T20 cricket. He equaled Universe Boss Chris Gayle for most such scores in the shortest format. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other batter with over 100 fifty-plus scores in T20s. The one against CSK was Warner's 102nd T20 half-century. His tally also includes as many as eight tons.

Pant

Pant strikes in death overs

As mentioned, Warner and Shaw gave DC a flying start after they elected to bat. They added 93 runs before the former departed. Despite a fruitful start, DC were down to 134/4 by the 15th over. Pant backed himself, having attacked Mustafizur Rahman and Pathirana. He ended up scoring 51 off 32 balls (4s: 4 and 6s: 3).

Information

200 T20 sixes for Pant

During the innings, Pant completed 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Pant, an explosive batter, also has 407 fours in the format. He went past MH Wessels (198) and equaled Ishan Kishan and BR McDermott in terms of T20 sixes.