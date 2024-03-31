Next Article

Rahane is closing in on 4,500 IPL runs (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

CSK's Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 IPL sixes: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:13 pm Mar 31, 202411:13 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane has completed 100 maximums in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He accomplished the milestone with his second maximum against Delhi Capitals in Match 13 of IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam. Rahane scored a 30-ball 45 against DC in a chase of 192. His knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Here are further details.

Stats

35th batter to accomplish this feat

Rahane took 175 games to complete a century of IPL sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the 35th batter to accomplish the mark. Chris Gayle tops the list with 357 maximums. Meanwhile, Rahane is closing in on 4,500 IPL runs. He owns 4,484 runs at 30.92. His strike rate reads 123.66. Rahane has two tons and 30 fifties.

Tally

Rahane's numbers for CSK last season

Rahane's IPL career saw a revival last season as he was sensational in the middle order for CSK. The veteran announced his arrival in style, smoking a match-winning 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians in his maiden assignment this season. He finished the season with 326 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 172.48. The batter would be raring to replicate his heroics.

Information

His numbers in T20 cricket

Meanwhile, Rahane now owns 138 sixes in the 20-over format. Playing his 252nd game, he has raced past 6,200 runs at an average of around 30. The tally includes two tons and 43 half-centuries. Rahane's strike rate in this format is over 121.

Information

Stunning numbers vs DC

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane owns 858 IPL runs against DC at a stunning average of 57.20. The tally includes six fifties and a ton as well. He is the third-highest run-getter against the opposition in IPL history.